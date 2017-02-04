You Shall Know The True Spiritualist (part 2)

In my attempt to seek to identify the genuine "Men of God" in Ghana's capital city, some two years ago, I was able to post only one out of four intended and promised reports on February 14, 2016. Well, the support I expected never came so I was unable to verify what I sought. If I failed there, it was not my fault but Prophets/Pastors who seem to have been too interested in money to the uncomfortable point, and those others who do not support but want good things.

Blaming the money-consciousness of these "men of God" would also be unfair, for as is said "those who proclaim the gospel should get their living by the gospel;" somewhere in between though, the thin line must be drawn.

The bible declares that "in the last days God will pour out his spirit unto men and our young ones will prophesy.... the old men will dream, dreams." So prophecy has not ended; the genuine ones must be around, but certainly the fake ones also abounds. It has been hinted that one's monetary contribution is equally important for the "miracle" to happen, while some just play safe to keep heads above water. Keep your eyes open.

What I observed for certain and without effort is that almost all Ghanaian Churches are noisy with their PA system which all of them have. About twenty churches in Accra which the research covered, worshipped noisily that I had to improvise earbuds to insert in my ears to be able to cope, particularly with the ocassional call to the congregants to "Ye dede ma Yesu!" (Make noise for Jesus!). "Ka Amen kese paa!" (Say a loud Amen!) for some utterances that are deemed marvellous or good news. These promptings, I find rather awkward, since those should have been voluntary or even involuntary/reflex action/response, but not pushed.

For my inability to pay as demanded for the "directions" and supplies (special oil, water, etc), for the required deliverance, my research on this therefore cannot be said to be conclusive yet, since the fulfilment of prophecies and healing prowess of prophets/pastors are significant in this; however more has been learnt and will be shared soon, maybe with conditionalities this time.﻿