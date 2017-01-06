Every Reasons for Every Political Season.

Imagine Nana Addo had won the 2008 elections it wouldnt have made any impact since we had had 8years of NPP in power and the complencency and arrogance was begining to show so Ghanaians spoke at the polls and indeed got them changed.

The Mills/Mahama Season wasnt all rosy but it brought back some respect and calm to the system. Unfortunately he could not make it to the end and Mahama was handed Power on a silver platter.

2012 came in and the NPP still felt it was their season But the most high who has his reasons said no so Mahama had a sweet onetouch victory.

Interestingly the Onetouch victory given to him by Ghanaians entered his Head and he felt he was going to rule forever.

Opportunity they say comes in so many forms, some come through hardwork, some come by destiny and some come our way by chance but How we use that opportunity is what we will be judged by.

Taking everyone who voted for him for granted he ruled with insults and deaf ears.

To tell the whole country that we have short memories, to tell a whole region that they are ungrateful so you wont waste your time on them since even if you tare their roads with gold they would not appreciate it, to tell the citizens to mute on criticizing you because they've never been president before and the most shocking one ie to tell the international body that you have a deadgoat syndrome and that you really dont care about the demonstrations in your country by the citizens who voted for you.

Fast forward to 2016 and you would realize that the season for accountability was in the air.

Ghanaians have had enough of the arrogance and open display of opulence and felt people must account for their stewardship.

By 5pm on 7th Dec 2016 Ghanaians once again spoke and it was so loud it could raise the death and yes they voted for someone they trust can bring them that accountability.

Majority of Ghanaians voted based on perceived corruption and for this reason I dont expect Nana Addo to dissappoint the Voters on that particular issue since they have every reason to beleive that this is the season for accountability and sanity to be brought back into our politics.

The Perception that all politicians are all the same can only be dismissed based on the actions and inactions of the incoming goverment. Their actions will tell whether they also want to come and chop some and go or they are really in to do what the citizens want.

We are tired of stomach politicians and I can bet on it that if that perception is not cleared by their actions then 4years will even be too long for any government.

Long Live Ghana

Long Live The President.