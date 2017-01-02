What Is The Essence Of 'Councils Of State?'

..though 'councils of state' just like any other state institution, is holy enshrined in the constitution. But what vital significance or impact does it have as far as governance is concerned?..

Some argue that both councils of state and ex gratia must be scrapped but l don't necessarily agree with campaigners' call for elimination of ex gratia

Ex gratia is end of service benefit which employer pays employees as favour after successful period of service to their employers, of which there are various kinds. Take for instance multi-million dollar contract of footballers for example which comes with generous service 'clause' will have humongous ex gratia, call it whatever name you wish!

In Ghana, the debate was centered on whether politicians should have or deserve ex gratia. I will basically advise them to forward their concerns to Chinery Hesse Committee which is in charge of designing ex gratia and all it entails

But if we have to consider the possibility of scrapping 'councils of state' institution, l wholy share the views of campaigners. In doing things well to encourage efficiency which will have positive impact on our system of government hence transforming lives of Ghanaian citizenry, we have will have to do things "como Dios mandas," to wit, in God's way or manner

I don't know if we have similar expression in Ghana but we can't eat our cakes and have them too. As l have watched in Spain, general elections date is scheduled and announced by government of the day mainly by minister of interior. And the just ended election which ushered Mariano Rajoy led government, was held on 20th December 2015, it was repeated six months after, on 26th june 2016 due political deadlock and likely would have been held on 25th December 2016

The election scheduled for 25th December 2016 raised several eyebrows because, every 24th of December, is the day spahish king passes Christmas and new year message on to the Spaniards and if election was to be held on 25th, the 24th of December would have been automatically the day of reflection, which would have constitutionally impeded the king's message

Thank God, the was political breakthrough by commission or omission by political powers players culminating in Mariano Rajoy government before a third in a row just in one year election

Now, if we look critically, l guess, it is constitutional mandate to repeat the election every six months after failed attempt to form government in D'hondt system. Also if we should look carefully, all the days of the election fell on sundays, the last sunday of the sixth month, at least and if the election should be held after 4 year term just like ours, it will fall again on Sunday

In essence, our day of general elections must not always be on the 7th of December after end of 4 year term or during by-election, that is to say it could be, 3rd, 4th, 5th.....11th as far as is sunday. This my apparent suggestion is to fight voter apathy witnessed in just ended December 7th general elections

I would have pounced on police delegation led by IGP Kudalor and his armed forces counterpart to Nima residence of president-elect, Nana Addo Akufo-Addo, even when the president-elect is yet to be vested with all constitutional powers, that is, inaugurated as president of republic of Ghana

I would have loved to describe police and army delegation as gullible, selfish and even traitors but on a second thought, l realised that our system, at least, the system to elect our leaders through democratic process is working. Our system has prevented the kind of abuses which is reminiscent of dictatorial regimes consisting of using state security apparatus to intimidate, imprison, maim and even kill political opponents upon losing election, our system is the one which clearly defines the status quo without necessity of winner[s] or loser[s] of election's endorsement, but we can't afford to miss double standard attitude of NPP during the days police force and army demanded adherence to warnings of electoral trouble makers

In Spain, it is the minister of interior who is mandated by the constitution to declare the winner[s] or loser[s] of election. In sum, electoral commission in Spain and any other advanced democratic country is completely overshadowed, or if you like, in scientific term, catalyst. In other words; per my understanding, despite being satisfied with the job of EC and its boss, Madam Charlotte Osei, l feel there is usurpation of power when she disqualified some political parties. We must also note she was acting within powers accorded to her

The right to disqualify political parties should solely be constitutionally mandatory of the justice system - we shall get there!

Anyway, the debate to scrap 'councils of state' is a genuine debate, as we all know, ministers have advisers and the presidency has what we call in Ghana as staffers or advisers though some countries call them as aides and 'councils of state' act as advisers to the government which already has advisers, so what is the need for 'councils of state?'

In the worst scenario, if the executive branch of government needs extra advice, they should convene a crunch meeting where ministers, vice-president, president and staffers meet to advise the president on crucial decision

Note; staffers or advisers is not any superficial position or institution

Agobodzo, Richard

