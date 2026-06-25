Ghana pushes for high-integrity carbon markets at London Climate Week

Ghana has renewed its call for a fair, transparent and high-integrity global carbon market to strengthen climate finance flows and support developing countries in meeting emissions reduction targets.

A well-structured carbon market system, according to Ghana, remains critical for attracting investment, scaling up mitigation efforts, and delivering measurable benefits to local communities and ecosystems.

Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Yusif Sulemana, made the call during a meeting of the Coalition to Grow Carbon Markets held on June 23, a high-level engagements on the sidelines London Climate Action Week.

He described carbon markets as a practical mechanism for unlocking climate investment and supporting global efforts to reduce emissions.

At a separate panel discussion on forests and climate, the Deputy Minister called for a coherent international framework for jurisdictional forest carbon credits.

He said such a framework would help unlock large-scale financing for forest protection and sustainable land use initiatives.

According to him, Ghana’s approach to forest and climate governance has evolved significantly over the years, moving from REDD+ programmes to more advanced Article 6 mechanisms.

He noted that this progress has been supported by improved monitoring systems, safeguards and benefit-sharing arrangements designed to ensure transparency and accountability.