Media Panache Share Photos Depicting Nigerian Economy And Future Projections

Lagos based Public Relations agency Media Panache Nigeria has released their resilience-themed photo shoot today, Saturday; 31st of December, 2016.

Shot by popular celebrity photographer Shola Animashaun, the thought-provoking pictures convey a tone of hope and steadfastness for Nigeria as a nation; depicting unity, hope and prosperity.

With a hospital theatre setting; the first glance at the photos connote there is more to them than meets the eye.

In the first picture; a young lady in labour can be seen draped in what appears to be a maternity gown while surrounded by a small assembly consisting of a Muslim cleric (locally called Alfa), a pastor, an Igbo man, a Yoruba man, a Hausa nurse and the doctor as they gather to stand by the about-to-be mother through her excruciating ordeal.

The analogy in the photo mirrors the present embittering state Nigeria has been in the whole of 2016 – but despite the unfavourable condition, we as Nigerians, regardless of the tribe; come together to support our beloved nation; hence the small assembly gathered around the labouring lady.

The second photo however, conveys an uplifting tone as it embodies a sense of hope, sense of restitution and resurgence for the nation.

In this second picture; the lady has put to bed, she swaddles and holds firmly in her hands her baby; the year 2017 while smiling ardently. The people surrounding her are conspicuously in high spirits, too as they congratulate and comfort her.

The second photo depicts a positive note; the birth of 2017. A year of hope and unwavering prosperity for Nigerians and the nation in itself.

Speaking on the concept and the inspiration behind the shoot, the CEO Media Panache Nigeria; Timilehin Bello had this to say; “We as a nation, we’ve relatively been through so much together. We’ve been through immense tribulation; yet we remain unshaken and undaunted by it.

The loyalty and unprejudiced love from Nigerians towards the nation is an inspiration. The resilience is incredibly commendable. We are basically just trying to remind the whole nation there are better days ahead – 2017 will certainly be a year of unending jubilation!”

Credits

Photography: Shola Animashaun

Stylist: Media Panache Nigeria Team

Make up: Media Panache Nigeria Team

Models: Media Panache Nigeria Team





Media Panache Nigeria Photo Shoot 2