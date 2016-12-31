How the Creator Positioned the CPP to Win the 2016 Elections, Which They Lost To Spiritual Ignorance

Making references to and deductions from statements of secular essence and value made by other people is something I do not do in my writings or teachings. This is simply because my writings are always of spiritual intent and flavor and thus could be diluted or even polluted by secular thought.

In this article, however, I wish to quote the words of William Shakespear (1564-1616), without any intention to dilate on them! I have no doubt in my mind that Shakespear is, to date, the most renowned British playwright of all time, for whom the entire world may never find a replacement!

Here goes the quote: There is a tide in the affairs of men, which, taken at the flood, leads on to fortune; omitted, all the voyage of their life is bound in shallows and in miseries—Julius Caesar, Shakespear, William.

This quote may be apt enough concerning the fortunes that were to come the way of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) in their bid for the Presidency in the 2016 Presidential and Parliamentary Election in Ghana, but which, sadly, they spurned. You may agree with me, by the time you have labored reading through the whole of this article, that this quote was of significance to the electoral fortunes of the CPP in the 2016 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections in Ghana, and that it was sad they lost the contest to spiritual ignorance!

When, on October 10, 2016, the Electoral Commission of Ghana announced its shortlist of four Presidential Candidates it had qualified to take part in the country’s Presidential Elections of December 7, 2016, out of a rather long list of seventeen, I straight away went into my spiritual closet to seek to know what the chances of winning of any of these parties were!

Of course, I closed my physical eyes to all the popularity, organizational issues and financial and logistical might of the two big political parties—the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP)—which had also made it into this rather short list of four contenders!

The party that came first into my spiritual mind was the CPP!! Was I biased in any way or even being misled in my thoughts because everybody was crying for change after having tasted the puddings of both the NPP and the ruling NDC that had been served them??

Well, whatever the reasons were that caused the CPP to come up tops on my spiritual radar, I do not know, but I quickly observed that the year 2016 is the CPP Year of Jubilee from the overthrow of President Kwame Nkrumah of most blessed memory; remembering this dastardly overthrow of the Osagyefo on February 24, 1966! Also, it came to me almost immediately that the Fiftieth Birthday of the CPP Flag Bearer, Mr. Ivor Kobina Greenstreet fell in the year 2016 as well! Wow!!

What it all meant was that the CPP Flag Bearer for the 2016 Presidential Elections was born in the very year that Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah was overthrown in a bloody military cum Police coup d’état! And to think that the Most High One kept him alive through childhood, for fifty years, preparing him to emerge as the flag bearer of the CPP—and just in time to participate in a Presidential Election so he may, if he won, hopefully continue from where the Osagyefo was forced to stop—must be worthy of thought!

For me, I don’t see these happenings to be some mere kind of a coincidence but, rather, as having a spiritual significance. I am inclined to believe that many other people may be in agreement with me in this regard!

From the instructions of Yahuwah in the Torah scriptures given to the children of Yisroel—cf. Vayikra (Leviticus?) 25:8-17—a Year of Jubilee must always be declared in all Yisroel in every fiftieth year which follows every seven Shabbat years, counting from the year that Yisroel entered the land of Canaan from their slavery years in Mitzrayim (Egypt?).

Now, according to this same scripture, every Year of Jubilee must be one of liberation from any kind of enslavement—whether spiritual, physical or financial—and any land or landed property one might have lost to any fellow child of Yisroel in any deal within the previous 49 years must be restored back to the original owner at no cost to him! It was also commanded by Yahuwah Elohiym that any debts owed by anyone to a fellow member of the house of Yisroel ought to be canceled and written off in full in every Year of Jubilee!!

Note that when Yahushua the Savior of mankind was on Earth, he kick-started his preaching and healing ministry in Natzeret (Nazereth?) by first referring to this Year of Jubilee (or the acceptable year of Yahuwah) in his first preaching at a worship service—cf. Lukas (Luke?) 4:20, KJV—which was to be later on followed by him going on a healing spree of the sick and disabled from all manner of ailments, in obvious testimony of the fulfillment of the Year of Jubilee in all Yisroel!

So then, was 2016 to be the year of liberation for Mr. Ivor Kobina Greenstreet from a physical challenge and of his restoration to the perfect healthy life he once upon a time lived and enjoyed within the past 49 years prior to 2016, without anyone physically aiding him? Or was 2016 the set time of Yahuwah Elohiym for the restoration of the CPP to political power, in order for it to revive and continue with the party’s pro-people policies which fueled and gave momentum to Ghana’s Independence struggle and subsequent rule under Kwame Nkrumah, the first President of our dear Ghana, which unfortunately were truncated 49 years earlier on??

Or was 2016 going to witness both of these restorations—one for Mr. Greenstreet, personally, and another for the entire CPP?? For me, both restorations were not only feasible but also possible, only if the CPP were to make itself become as cohesive as an individual person and thus ask Yahuwah Elohiym for these restorations with one voice and mind, in holy and fervent prayer in faith!

It seemed to me that the year 2016 was a Year of Double Jubilee for the CPP, and thus was very significant in the CPP’s bid for the Ghanaian Presidency! The certainty of any dream that is dreamed two times in one night being fulfilled in the future—as was so with the two similar dreams of same intent and meaning that were dreamed by a Pharoah of Mitzrayim in the days of Yosef Ben Ya’akov (Joseph the son of Jacob?), recorded in Bereshiyt (Genesis?) 41:1-8, 14-36—makes me know this about the CPP by this Double Jubilee Year they experienced prior to the 2016 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections in Ghana!!

Now, please read from the scriptures of Vayikra (Leviticus?) 25:8-27 referred to above, again, and note that, there is a command of Yahuwah to sound a shofar (ram-horn trumpet) to be heard by all in Yisroel on Yom Kippur (Day of Atonement). And as you may know, Yom Kippur must always fall on the tenth day of the seventh month of the Hebrew calendar; and so, this date marks the beginning of the Year of Jubilee anytime a jubilee falls due! What I mean to say is that Yom Kippur always heralds the activities marking the Year of Jubilee whenever it is due!!

The year 2016 is, in fact, the year 5777 FC (reckoning From Creation) according to the Creator’s calendar in use by the children of Yisroel, and so is obviously not a Year of Jubilee in Yisroel! However, 2016 had Yom Kippur fall on October 11, for all children of Yisroel to remember, recognize and observe as such; and a shofar would have been sounded throughout all Yisroel on this day (October 11, 2016), if 5777 FC (or 2016 CE) were to be a Year of Jubilee for and in Yisroel.

Note that the next Year of Jubilee in Yisroel [and all over the world, for that matter] would be in the year 5800 FC or 2050 Common Era (CE); and preparations for this special Year of Jubilee in 5800 FC (2050 CE), which is only 23 years away, ought to have started in earnest now by all spiritually-minded holy people of Earth!

Well, on this day of October 11, 2016, in Ghana, a shofar did seem to have sounded throughout the country, announcing the confirmation by the Electoral Commission (EC), a day earlier, of the candidature of the CPP Presidential candidate in the forthcoming presidential elections!!

Was this just some rare kind of coincidence or an act of Divine significance in fulfillment of set times and seasons of Yahuwah the Most High One?? Could the inclusion of the CPP Presidential candidate within an unexpectedly short list of only four qualified contestants who met the criteria of the Ghanaian EC for filing as presidential hopefuls [out of the seventeen who showed interest by filing nomination forms], even when perceived able-bodied “giants” fell out of the contest, simply be by chance??

Part II

Was the landslide victory won by Mr. Ivor Kobina Greenstreet in his party’s presidential primaries without the hand of Yahuwah? Methinks all these successes came about because the hand of Yahuwah was leading him towards victory in the December 7, 2016 polls in Ghana!! I believe this because all things are possible for those who know the Creator and understand His holy ways and tap into them by faith!! However, it is not what I believe that matters but rather what the one standing for election believes!

And so, I suppose that if the CPP could use a bit of holy spiritual guidance offered to them by someone who had a good standing relationship with Yahuwah Elohiym and HaBen (His Son), Yahushua, it could have inured to their benefit at the polls! But then was there any such person in the land available to them to even be consulted by the CPP??

You see, such a spiritual consultant must of necessity be living strictly by the Torah of Yahuwah Elohiym in order for him to be trained to be likeminded with Him so as to understand His ways and plans for the inhabitants of the Earth to be able to be of blessing in spiritual matters to anyone!

Such a spiritual consultant who is worth his salt would not even call himself by any of the now defunct Ivrit (Hebrew) titles of navi (prophet??), kohen (priest??) or melek (king??) that were ever ascribed to any genuine servants of Yahuwah Elohiym in the years before the coming to Earth of Yahushua and before his ascension to Shamayim (Heaven?)!

Now, because, Yahushua HaBen HaYahuwah Elohiym is the only true and last navi foretold of by Mosh’El (Moses??) in Devarim (Deuteronomy??) 18:15-18 to come to Earth, the only Kohen Gadol (High Priest??) who lives forever, the only true and holy melek who is the ever reigning Melek Tzedek (Melchisedec??) of Bereshiyt (Genesis??) 14:18-20 and Ivriim (Hebrews??) 7:11-21, and the only Melek ha melekim (King of kings??), anyone today who functions “like”, not “as”, a navi, melek or kohen of Yisroel did in days past, must ONLY be found to be existing, living or dwelling and functioning as a fruit-bearing branch in him (Yahushua) who is HaGefen HaAmittit (the true vine)!

Such a spiritual consultant would not be within the multitudes of earthlings who delight in draping themselves in glamorous clothes that would make even Shlomo (Solomon), dressed in his all royal regalia in his hay days, look like a pauper, while claiming to have power because they bear such Bethel-originated Goy (Gentile) titles as apostle, bishop, pastor, priest, prophet, etc, and are happy and allege to have become some kinds of human vessels they believe are filled with a so-called “Holy Spirit”!!

As was said earlier, such a holy spiritual consultant must be faultless in his obedience of the Torah and also be just as blessed as the children of the house of Yissakhar (Issachar??) were in their special holy service as spiritual guides or consultants to the children of Yisroel in their historic past—cf. Divrey HaYamin Ekhad (First Chronicles??) 12:32.

Above everything else, such a holy spiritual consultant must have the unction, power, and wisdom of Yahuwah Elohiym made available to him by the indwelling presence of Ruwakh HaQuodesh (not some Goy-named and thus Goy-personified so-called “Holy Spirit”, said to be associated with and claimed to indwell apostles, bishops, prophets, etc) and by his position and status as a branch in HaGefen HaAmittit (the true vine??).

I am sure that if the CPP knew of this string of blessings programmed and lined up by Yahuwah Elohiym to inure to their election fortunes in the 2016 Presidential Elections, and thus had found the type of holy spiritual consultant I have described here, they would have by now made history in Ghana; another kind of the change Ghanaians were clamoring for before the polls were conducted!

For, the first thing such a spiritual consultant would do for the CPP Presidential candidate would have been to aid him get Divine life and strength into his limbs! Such a spiritual consultant, relying on the facts that no disabled person is found worthy or permitted by Yahuwah Elohiym to lead or serve any people—cf. Vayikra (Leviticus??) 21:17-23—would have led the CPP Presidential Candidate to be healed by Yahuwah Elohiym of his disability in his lower limbs, in order to ever be considered worthy to stand before Him as President!!

Also, knowing that it is the perfect will of Yahuwah Elohiym that ALL who are sick or disabled be healed, especially in the Year of Jubilee, such a spiritual consultant would have led Mr. Ivor Kobina Greenstreet to dip himself into the natural living waters of, I’d suppose, the River Volta of Ghana to bring about a miraculous healing of his lower limbs!

This simple and single dip in any part of the River Volta would give spiritual and biological life to the defect-laden limbs of Mr. Ivor Kobina Greenstreet, in much the same way that it (River Volta) gives various kinds of life—from the drinking of its waters, the numerous Torah-compliant kosher (foods declared eatable by the Torah) fish its waters produce for man’s consumption, light and power through hydro-produced electricity to serve as energy for mankind, etc!!

Now, because the Most High One is no respecter of persons, you can be sure that the end of Mr. Ivor Kobina Greenstreet would have been the same as that of the 4-Star General of the Syrian Army by name Naaman, who believed and obeyed the instructions of a special spiritual consultant of Yahuwah Elohiym of Yisroel called Elisha, and made seven full dips of his body in the Yarden (Jordan??) River and was cleansed of an ailment that caused him shame and discomfort—cf. Melekim Sheni (Second Kings) 5:1-19!

And this miracle, done by Yahuwah Elohiym for a Goy Army General, who even periodically fought and killed children of Yisroel and thus had bloodied his hands with holy blood, did not even happen in the Year of Jubilee!!

Also, a dip in the name of Yahuwah Elohiym in the River Volta by Mr. Ivor Kobina Greenstreet would have produced the same results of being instantly healed, as was the case with any one of the physically challenged folks who raced to dip himself, the first among all others, into a man-made pool in YahuSalem in a place by name Beit Chessed—meaning, House of Mercy (Bethesda??)—anytime a malak (angel?) of Elohiym came from Him to stir the waters of the pool—cf. YahuKhanan (John??) 5:1-7!

You see, anyone who dips himself into natural living waters in obedience to the instructions of any genuine spiritual consultant of Yahuwah Elohiym, and thus shows faith in the name of Yahushua, comes out of the waters as a living miracle! His spiritual and physical transformations are thorough and made so as to last forever; and the benefits to him are simply fantastic, just as any gifts from the Creator are fantastic and irrevocable.

Anyone coming out of naturally flowing living waters after repenting of all his sins ever committed and purposefully dipping himself, momentarily, in the name of Yahushua, becomes born of water and filled with the Ruwakh HaQuodesh of Yahuwah instantly—but please, do not think to call Ruwakh HaQuodesh as “Holy Spirit” as Christians wrongly do—so as to become sinless, thus sickness-free, and blessed with a sickness-proof body, forever! This is because his ruwakh (spirit) that dwells in his body becomes fused with Ruwakh HaQuodesh, thus giving him access to the life (health), power, wisdom, guidance and all the attributes of Yahuwah Elohiym, having now become, in effect, a new creation and the habitation of Yahuwah Elohiym and HaBen Yahushua!!

All these aforementioned blessings become visible or manifest in the one born of water and the Ruwakh of Yahuwah Elohiym because all of the following verses of scripture get fulfilled in the one by his purposeful single dip in any running natural living waters, in obedience to any genuine servant of Yahuwah Elohiym after the one has repented of the one’s sins, in acknowledgement of the person and mission to Earth of Yahushua: These verses are Yekhezk’El (Ezekiel?) 36:25-27, YahuKhanan (John??) 3:5, 15:5, Ma’asim (Acts??) 2:39-39, 17:28, Galatiyim (Galatians?) 3:27, Ephisiyim (Ephesians?) 5:30, YahuKhanan Ekhad (First John??) 3:2, 4, 6, 8-9!

Just read them, meditatively, to learn what fantastic stuff they reveal of the one who is saved in Yahushua HaBen Yahuwah Elohiym!!

So then, can you imagine how the news of a miraculous healing of the first-ever crippled Presidential Candidate of any political party in Ghana’s history would have been received by the world?? And so, can you think of how news of such a miracle would have inured to the electoral fortunes of the CPP and its Presidential Candidate in the 2016 election??

Part III

The interpretation of such a miracle would be that the Most High One had resurrected the CPP into action in the fiftieth year following the overthrow of its first President—the Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, arguably the most charismatic, decisive, selfless, visionary political leader ever seen in Ghana—whose party had been in hibernation and irrelevant to the politics of Ghana all these long, fifty years; almost completely forgotten!

The CPP would have had no need to mount any political campaign at all; this news would have been all they needed and it would have spread like wild fire by itself, without anyone spending a single pesewa! Every voter would have thought the Most High One had set Himself into action to advertise His choice of a leader to Ghanaian voters, at His set time and season, in Mr. Ivor Kobina Greenstreet’s miraculous healing!! Wow!

And then, which qualified voter would not have voted according to the revealed choice of the Most High One?? And thus, such an advertisement by Yahuwah Elohiym, gratis to the CPP, would inevitably have led to the biggest landslide win for the CPP!!

You see, we are living at a set time and season when the Most High has determined for the whole Earth to know His true name and is only programming the time and the instrument to bring this about! This intent of the Most High One had been told to the children of Yisroel in a nevuah (prophecy??) that He would make known His true name to all mankind, including all of the Goyim (Gentiles), before the end of all things—cf. YirmeYahu (Jeremiah?) 16:21!

Children of the Goyim who wrongly think to call Him variously as God, Theos, Deus, Nyame, Mawu, or Naamwin, etc, would find mercy to be taught His true names of the Ivrit (Hebrew) tongue, which are Elohiym and Yahuwah!!

Also, the Most High One is determined to make mankind know that His son was never named JESUS by Him, but Yahushua, and that there is no such thing of Him as Goyim Christians call “Holy Spirit”, but rather that Ruwakh HaQuodesh is of Him!!

The plan of Yahuwah Elohiym was to give a sweet victory to the CPP without the party firing a shot so He would use that victory to re-echo His name and that of His son on Earth! Oh my, and what a place to start from—Ghana!!

After such a landslide victory for the CPP, the Most High One would stir the hearts of all bewildered by the victory to ask, albeit ignorantly, “what God do you people of the CPP serve??”, so they would be told the true name, Yahuwah Elohiym, and that of HaBen (The Son), Yahushua HaMashakhYahu (The Anointed One of Yahuwah; and not Masayah or even Messiah!), in attributing their victory to Them!!

The crowning of all the effort of making the entire Earth know this true name of the Most High One and HaBen would have come at the swearing of the Presidential Oath on the constitutionally scheduled date of January 7, 2017 for the investiture of the Fifth President of the Fourth Republic of Ghana, when the whole Earth would have resonated with the words: “I, Ivor Kobina Greenstreet, do in the name of the Almighty Elohiym swear . . . So help me Elohiym”!

That would have been the greatest and most powerful oath ever sworn in Ghana, and in the world at large; and would thus have been the biggest news ever coming out of Ghana to the entire Earth!!

Now, since Mr. Ivor Kobina Greenstreet and the CPP leadership were ignorant of all these plans of the Most High One for their political fortunes, and so did not direct their hearts in pursuit of them even after Yahuwah Elohiym had waited on them for a good while, He decided to look beyond the CPP to see if he would find a man to use in His plan of rebuilding the broken walls of Ghana.

So then, when Yahuwah Elohiym could no more continue to wait indefinitely for the CPP to come to terms with their spiritual advantages that had been lined up to favor them over all others in the election, and to take hold of them, He started looking beyond the CPP and outside the group of the four Presidential Candidates initially qualified by the EC to stand for the 2016 Elections for a replacement!!

This brought into focus the Presidential Candidate of the Progressive Peoples Party (PPP), who was aided by Him to win a court case against the EC challenging his disqualification from the Presidential race, thus reentering the race for President! This must have been an obvious spiritual replacement of the CPP Presidential Candidate from the celebration of victory, by all and sundry nationwide, when justice was seen to have been done the PPP in its suit against the EC, and from the better performance chalked by the PPP over the CPP in the elections!!

By the outcome at the 2016 Presidential polls, it is obvious that the CPP Presidential Candidate was moved from his first position (spiritually signifying the winning/winner’s slot??) as per the arrangement on the ballot paper, to the fourth position, and thus was completely outclassed by the PPP Presidential Candidate, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom—the Pir Papa Preko man and Adwumawura of Edina in the Central Regin of Ghana!!

Perhaps, in coming articles of this column, I will shed light on why the fortunes of the PPP hit such a rock bottom low as exemplified by the poll results of the 2016 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections of Ghana; and possibly also on the NDC, the Peoples National Convention (PNC), and others.

Until then, however, let me say it now that at one point in time, just as political campaigns were about to be brought to an end, the ultimate winner and the first and second runners-up were perceived by me to be neck-to-neck in the spiritual rankings of Yahuwah Elohiym—for, none of them knew and kept the ways of Yahuwah Elohiym so as to be deemed His choice for President, His beloved or His anointed!!

What then enabled the winner of the 2016 Presidential Election of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to outsprint the other two to emerge as the winner of the poll may be found in an email I sent, as far back as July 18, 2013, to a childhood friend of mine about a dream I dreamed twice in one night in the same month of July 2013, the details of which email I may reveal to my dear readers someday!!

In all of this, someone may ask to know: “If the Most High One wanted the CPP to win the 2016 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections of Ghana, and thus laid out all the “coincidences” of a double Jubilee Year and further made an announcement of these jubilee years on “Yom Kippur” of October 11, 2016, as taught in this article and all calculated to inure to the electoral fortunes of the CPP, then why at all did the party lose the Presidency or why did it perform so abysmally at the polls??”. Well, the answer to this is very simple.

Part IV

You see, in all affairs of men on Earth, the Most High One comes in or acts in a man’s favor ONLY when He is invited!! This is so, simply because when it comes to exercising dominion and rule on Earth, it is man who is fully in charge and must do so; and so, without being invited into the affairs of man, the Most High One is deemed an intruder or gate crasher if He comes into them at His will!!

So then, contrary to the popular thought that the Most High One can do all things, He is only seen as All Mighty on Earth by men ONLY when a man (or group of men in one mind) invites Him into the situation at hand, either verbally in prayer or by his (or their) actions! In Shamayim (Heaven?) where the Most High One dwells, however, the Most High One can do anything and everything He wishes there because He is fully in charge of and over all that exist and happen since they are all according to His will and to His Glory all the time! On Earth, the will of the Most High One must be drawn down into any situation by someone (or some people) requesting His intervention before He does so, in order for His Glory to be seen!!

When the Savior was on Earth and a tempest arose at sea attempting to sink the boat in which he was taking a nap in the company of his talmidim (disciples??) who were also aboard the boat, he scolded them when they woke him up for not having the wisdom and faith to either take charge as the representatives of Elohiym on Earth to command the storm to be still or to invite his Av (Father) in Shamayim into their situation to calm the storm on their behalves—cf. Marqos (Mark??) 4:35-44 and Lukas (Luke??) 8:22-25!!

At another time when the Savior met a crippled man at the pool of Beit Khessed (Bethesda??), who had been there for a very long while desiring healing, he asked the cripple if he really wanted to be healed of his disability.

This is in the scriptures of YahuKhanan (John??) 5:1-9; and all that the Savior meant to teach him was that since he himself (the cripple) could not command healing into his crippled legs, he ought to have invited or drawn down the power and glory of the Most High One from Shamayim to Earth and into his condition through a prayer of faith in Him in order to have the healing he wanted, instead of waiting thirty eight long years for that one way to healing when the Most High One was willing and ready to heal him even on the first day of those years of waiting!!

Again, even though it was the will of Yahuwah Elohiym to have Yahushua heal people of every manner of disease and thus sent him to Earth, if people never invited Him and or His son into their situation, neither of them (Yahuwah Elohiym or Yahushua) could act by themselves to heal them! Remember the sad situation that occurred in the Savior’s home country when the sick could not be healed simply because they did invite them into their condition—cf. Marqos (Mark??) 6:1-6!!

In all of these situations, ignorance about the will and ways of the Most High One and how and when He acts was the bane of the people who needed His intervention in their lives! However, for those who truly know all about the will, ways and actions of the Most High One, and draw on them in a prayer in faith, they are able to do and achieve exploits—cf. Dani’El (Daniel) 11:32!!

So then, concerning the affairs of the CPP in the 2016 Presidential/Parliamentary elections this was one clear example of “My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge”—cf. Hosea 4:6; but did anyone in the CPP not know of any of this?? Well, I can confidently say that at least one person did!

In fact, if no one in the CPP knew of the aforesaid issues before the date of the elections, it would be absolutely unnecessary talking about them now since nothing would be learned from this by anybody! Besides, any talk about these issues now would simply be tantamount to locking up the stable after the horse has been left to bolt away!!

So then, let me say, dear reader, just for your information that even as I never considered myself the special spiritual consultant of Yahuwah Elohiym I described in this article, who I believe could have blessed the efforts of the CPP with spiritual guidance to win the polls, I made efforts to be in touch with the party with the issues raised here and, happily, managed to make one physical contact with the Flag Bearer!

Our meeting was at the studios of Viasat 1 in Accra where Mr. Ivor Kobina Greenstreet was guest of Bernard Avle on The Ghana Report political talk show on October 17, 2016, which ended at 22:00 hrs GMT.

At a rather brief interaction late that night, I gave Mr. Ivor Kobina Greenstreet a gist of much of what I have stated in this article and we agreed that I send an email giving fuller details of my interpretations or understanding of the scriptures! Happily, for the love of the Creator and of country, I was able to send him a comprehensive email on October 19, 2016.

On October 20, 2016, I received a reply from Mr. Ivor Kobina Greenstreet promising we would meet not long from that date! Well, after waiting till November 03, 2016, I sent him an email, still reminding him of his promise to meet with me but never received a reply to it, thus ending our short relationship!!

Now, after all the election battles have been fought and won by only one winner, we shall in a few days time, witness His Excellency President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo swear his Oath of Office as the Fifth President of the Fourth Republic of Ghana and I do hope he does so with the words, “I, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo do in the name of the Almighty Elohiym swear . . . So help me Elohiym”—the first time ever that any Goyim leader would swear by the true name, Elohiym, of the Most High One; and my oh my, a contemporary Ghanaian at that!!

For, this is the ultimate in all the intentions of the Most High One concerning Ghana in the 2016 Presidential/Parliamentary Elections—to have His true name (Elohiym) made known and drawn into the spiritual psyche and life of every Ghanaian!!

You see, the real change the world so urgently needs is one that will correct and take mankind from the error and deception in “God” to Elohiym, from “Jesus” to Yahushua, and from “Holy Ghost/Spirit” to Ruwakh HaQuodesh!! For, the only true Change Managers in the universe are the Father and His Son—Yahuwah Elohiym and Yahushua HaMashakhYahu—who, working as one by the combined power of Ruwakh HaQuodesh in them, make a holy change possible in anyone and in every situation!

So then, all, like His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Afufo-Addo who has pledged to bring Positive Change to his countrymen, must begin and head this way—of Elohiym, Yahushua and Ruwakh HaQuodesh—if whatever holy change that is desired by any people is to become real, lasting, sweet and blessed!

I pray His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Addo-Akufo-Addo himself gets onto this special way of and to Positive Change by swearing his Oath of Office in pledge to the name “Elohiym”; and that he resolves to lead all the citizenry in and by this name by first showing his intent to do so through the Presidential Oath he swears to Ghanaians, in accordance with The 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana on January 7, 2017!

For, swearing the Presidential Oath by Elohiym, the true name of the Creator and Supreme Commander of the Universe, is the ONLY way and means by which the true Spirit of the Creator may be invoked upon the citizenry, and the entire Republic, to grant us the peace and prosperity we so much yearn for and deserve.

Shalawam!

