The Church of Pentecost, Cincinnati District 2016, Christmas Convention

The auditorium of the Church of Pentecost in Cincinnati, 2840 Mack Road, Fairfield Ohio, USA was filled to full capacity as Christians thronged to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

On this occasion, the church held four-days Christmas Convention from December 22nd - 25th which brought people from afar and closer to celebrate the Birth of Jesus Christ.

The ushers and the church leadership had a hectic time to bring in extra chairs to accommodate the congregation.

The worship and praises was led by the master of worship and praises “Worship Commanders” Chris Gyamfi, “Power House Singer” Isaac Quaye and “Golden Voice of Praises” Benedicta Blesttark did what they know best to uplift the name of Most High.

“The people in darkness have seen a great light " was the theme for the Christmas Convention (Matthew 4:16) “The people walking in darkness have seen a great light, on those living in the land of deep darkness a light has dawned”.

Rev. Saka Ntiamoah who serves as the District Pastor made the Church aware of the fact that, the whole world lies in darkness and the dangers of walking in the darkness.

He also made the whole Congregation to understand that Jesus Christ is the light which has appeared unto all men.

Hence, the children of God have received the light and they must light-up the path of the world so that the people of this world can know the true way.

Rev. Saka Ntiamoah emphasized that to walk in the light, Christians need to devote themselves to the word of God, run away from sin by exhibiting good conduct as followers of Jesus Christ.

He also urged the congregation to let the birth of Emmanuel (Jesus Christ) bring a total change of humanity and love in their lives.

The man of God further encouraged the Congregation, " to Seek the face of Jesus Christ in all their endeavors since this will lead to success in life".

Rev. Saka Ntiamoah opined that Christians should reflect on the mission of Jesus Christ, stating that "His main mission is to win the lost souls into the Kingdom of Heaven".

Rev. Saka Ntiamoah urged Ghanaian`s to continue and pray that God will grant our leaders Wisdom, Discipline, Transparency and Tolerance to govern Ghana.

Rev. Saka Ntiamoah expressed his profound gratitude to the planning committee members, Elders, Deacons and Deaconesses who worked immensely towards the success of 2016, Christmas Convention.

From: Prince Osei Bonsu, Cincinnati, Ohio.





