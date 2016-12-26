Quit Chasing Prophesies – Agyinasare To Christians

Bishop Charles Agyinasare has advised Christians to desist from the persistent desire for “prophetic word”.

According to the founder of the Perez Chapel International, an unmeasured quest for miracles could affect the Christian’s spiritual growth and relationship with God.

In a Christmas message at the Perez Dome at Dzorwulu in Accra, the renowned preacher urged Christians to value their personal relationship with God and quit shopping for prophesies.

“… Some of you that have been set free by God, this is your place, stop roaming about. Stop contaminating [yourselves]. … Some of you, you have too many prophets, too many apostles, too many bishops in your life … so somebody is saying: ‘The Lord says you should go east’, another one is saying you should go west [and] another one is saying you should go north. … [It is all so confusing],” he said, adding that: “The ‘word’ has become too much. And some of you, any pastor you meet: ‘Do you have a word for me?’ What ‘word’ again are you looking for?”.

He continued : “…If you go through Scripture, there are 365 ‘fear nots’, one dose for every day. There are times when you go to see the doctor and you are deficient of certain vitamins, they tell you: ‘Take some vitamins. Probably Vitamin C, or Vitamin D or Vitamin something; they say take a dose every day. I came today to inoculate you with the dose of faith so that your fear will leave you in Jesus’ name.

“We are serving a God who can do the impossible. In fact, He says that he can turn stones even into children.”