God Does Not Discriminate; He Loves The Sinner But Hates Sin

The unrighteous you know today may become BORN AGAIN tomorrow. God may use him/her mightily to spread the MESSAGE OF THE CROSS and win many souls for Christ Jesus. There are many instances in the bible that teaches us about how God saved those who initially rejected him. For example, Jesus saved a woman who was caught in the act of adultery - John 8:1-11; Zacchaeus the tax collector received salvation – Luke 19-1-10; on the Damascus road Saul, the persecutor of Christians, met Jesus where he converted and became one of his apostles – Acts 9. We also read about how God saved the household of a prostitute who used her place of abode as safe haven for the two spies sent by Joshua to the land of Jericho – Joshua 2.

We are all equal before God. That is why Matthew 5:45 says, “That you may be children of your Father in heaven. He causes his sun to rise on the evil and the good, and sends rain on the righteous and the unrighteous.”

In Genesis 1:27-28 God created man in His own image, in the image of God He created him; male and female He created them. God blessed them; and God said to them, "Be fruitful and multiply, and fill the earth, and subdue it; and rule over the fish of the sea and over the birds of the sky and over every living thing that moves on the earth."

It behooves the church to love those who do not share the same faith with them and pray for their salvation.

‘What if some did not have faith? Will their lack of faith nullify God’s faithfulness? Absolutely not! Let God be true and every man a liar. As it is written: “So that you may be justified in your words, and prevail in your judgments.” But if our unrighteousness highlights the righteousness of God, what shall we say? That God is unjust to inflict His wrath on us? I am speaking in human terms.’- Romans 3:3-5

Let us help the world to understand that salvation comes NOT by man’s own natural ability. The book of Ephesians 2:8-9 clarifies: “For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith—and this is not from yourselves, it is the gift of God— not by works, so that no one can boast.”

Your religion, faith, creed, tribe, race, nationality, financial or health status, should NOT make you think that you are less or more important than other people. Remember, you cannot be wiser than God.

I wish you ‘Merry Christmas and a Prosperous 2017.’