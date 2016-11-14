Daily Guide Builds New Headquarters

Western Publications Group of companies, which publishes DAILY GUIDE, has begun work on an ultramodern commercial office complex designed to accommodate its subsidiaries.

Business Director of Western Publications Group, Kwame Edenkema Blay, who disclosed this recently during an interaction at the Nima Office in Accra, said, “The new office has been designed to meet the specific needs of the media house by providing the best in ICT, virtual television studios, a sound, video recording and processing centre.

The multi-story office, he said, will also accommodate the group's law firm, real estate company, an advertising and PR firm, with several floors available to other companies on lease.

Mr. Blay further stated that “the architectural design of the building was meant to comfortably accommodate a banking hall on the ground and first floor and provide all the security and customer requirements of any financial institution. The overriding concern of the design is for a landmark building that serves as testament to the 30 plus years that DAILY GUIDE has served as a major source of information for its readers, and ushers the brand into a new chapter of growth by utilizing available technology and new infrastructure to better serve its readers, who would have easy access to news via not only the hard copy of the paper, but digital copies as well.”

The group, through its subsidiary BBnZ Live, acquired a digital television license in 2015, and plans are underway to launch its broadcast in the second quarter of 2017.

The TV station will focus on news, current affairs and entertainment and leverage on DAILY GUIDE's existing consumer base.

“We are excited to usher in a new era in news and content delivery and remain committed to better serving our audience via hard copy, digital copies and social media.

“Our expanding platforms will provide advertisers with more options towards reaching a much wider audience,” Alvin Bekoe, the Marketing Director of the Group added.

Construction of the new office complex is expected to be completed at the end of 2018.