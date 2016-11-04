Tv Africa relaunched to project broadcast excellence

By Kwamina Tandoh, GNA

Accra, Nov. 4, GNA - Tv Africa, a private local television station aimed to project Ghanaian and African values has been rebranded and re-launched after 13 years of operation in Ghana.

The re-launch and rebranding move in partnership with Groupe Ideal would provide excellent content and professionalism in broadcasting.

The rebranding includes the logo, content of programmes and style of broadcasting to meet international standards.

Speaking at the re-launch ceremony in Accra Mr Kwaw Ansah, Founder of Tv Africa, said the new Tv Africa would be one of the conduits to getting Africa 'into the driver's seat' although the continent has been relegated to the background by the rest of the world for a long time.

He said the new Tv Africa which portrays values such as affable, ambitious, assertive, adept, would promote ethical and professionalism journalism in Ghana and Africa.

Dr Nii Kotei Dzani, President of Groupe Ideal and Board Chair of the Station, said programmes and contents of the Tv Africa has been altered to provide excellence and to transmit high quality programmes on education, development, culture and current affairs with a focus on Ghana and the African continent.

Dr Dzani said the new Tv Africa would deliver excellence and professionalism in reporting to add to values of the country.

'My vision of Tv Africa is to move it to a level that we can be proud as Ghanaians and Africans.

'I will make sure Tv Africa becomes analogous to BBC, CNN and Aljazeera in terms of reach and quality of journalism,' he added.

He bewailed the situation where journalists misinterpret statements without even understanding what they have reported or its consequences on the economy and the political purview.

He, therefore, called on Ghanaian and African media journalists to exhibit high level of responsibility, fairness and accuracy in line of their duties in reporting news.

