N70,000 Salary is $50 A Month

I am not writing as a judge. I am writing as a psychologist.

The courts must determine what is lawful and unlawful. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission must investigate financial transactions, trace assets, present evidence, and pursue forfeiture or prosecution where the law permits. Lawyers must defend their clients, and judges must decide cases according to the evidence placed before them.

My concern is different.

I am interested in the psychology of integrity, ethical reasoning, financial decision-making, moral disengagement, personality, empathy, and reality testing. I am interested in understanding how people who are educated, accomplished, socially respected, professionally successful, and sometimes publicly celebrated can become associated with financial circumstances that shock the conscience of an already wounded nation.

The recent forfeiture proceedings involving businesswoman Aisha Achimugu therefore deserve more than legal commentary. They deserve serious psychological examination.

This is not a call to declare her mentally ill. Nothing presently before the public establishes that she is mentally ill. On the contrary, the public information available portrays an intelligent, educated, ambitious, commercially experienced, and highly accomplished woman.

That is precisely why the psychological questions are important.

Who Is Aisha Achimugu?

Before discussing the forfeitures, it is necessary to acknowledge the person at the centre of the controversy.

Aisha Sulaiman Achimugu was reportedly born into a disciplined military family. She attended Federal Government Girls Science School, Kuje, and obtained a degree in accountancy from the University of Jos. She later pursued further education in business management and leadership.

Her professional history presents the image of a successful corporate executive with interests in engineering, maritime services, oil and gas, technology, and major infrastructure development. She has reportedly served in senior executive roles, participated in significant commercial transactions, and contributed to charitable initiatives supporting widows, children, women, and vulnerable communities.

She has also received national recognition.

This is not the public profile of an uninformed person who does not understand figures, contracts, taxes, banking systems, corporate accountability, asset declarations, or the meaning of lawful financial documentation.

She is an accountant.

She is a business leader.

She is a philanthropist.

She is a nationally recognized figure.

This is why the public deserves to understand how someone with such a background could become associated with forfeiture proceedings involving jewellery valued at approximately N4.65 billion, luxury vehicles valued at about N4.29 billion, substantial cash, and a separate sum of approximately $13 million.

The psychological question is not simply, “What happened?”

It is also, “When did the values change?”

When did disciplined ambition become separated from ethical restraint? When did extraordinary wealth become psychologically normal? When did billions of naira become numbers on paper rather than resources connected to hungry people, poorly equipped hospitals, unpaid workers, overcrowded schools, and communities without clean water?

What Is Reportedly on Record?

The public discussion must remain tied to court proceedings and documented allegations rather than gossip.

According to the material presented in the forfeiture proceedings, the EFCC alleged that suspicious financial transactions were associated with numerous bank accounts connected to Achimugu and various corporate entities. The agency also alleged that substantial funds were not properly reflected as taxable revenue.

Searches reportedly conducted pursuant to legal authority led to the recovery of luxury jewellery, expensive vehicles, foreign currency, and naira cash.

The EFCC further alleged that some assets were not disclosed in the required asset declaration process. In a separate proceeding, approximately $13 million linked to a company associated with Achimugu was reportedly connected to payments concerning petroleum prospecting licences.

Her lawyers opposed the forfeitures and maintained that the funds and property came from legitimate business activities and gifts.

That defence must be acknowledged.

It is also essential to state clearly that civil forfeiture is not the same as a criminal conviction. A person may lose property through civil proceedings without having been convicted of a criminal offence. The evidentiary standard and legal purpose may differ from those of a criminal trial.

Therefore, this article does not declare Aisha Achimugu guilty of a crime. That determination belongs to the courts.

Nevertheless, when courts order the permanent forfeiture of property after concluding that its lawful origin has not been satisfactorily established, the matter becomes one of significant public concern.

It also becomes a matter of psychological and ethical importance.

The National Wound Behind the Jewellery

The Nigerian public is not reacting only because jewellery was recovered.

Nigerians are reacting because of the enormous distance between elite wealth and ordinary survival.

The minimum monthly wage of N70,000 converts to approximately $50, depending on the exchange rate. That means that a Nigerian worker receiving the national minimum wage may effectively survive on less than two dollars a day before paying rent, transportation, school fees, electricity bills, food, medical expenses, telephone costs, clothing, and family obligations.

The average civil servant earning approximately N115,000 monthly may receive the equivalent of roughly $83.

That income must support a human life.

It must buy food in a period of high inflation. It must pay for transportation on dangerous roads. It must cover medical bills in hospitals where basic materials may be unavailable. It must educate children. It must support ageing parents. It must pay for data so that children can complete assignments and workers can remain professionally connected.

Now place that worker beside jewellery valued at N4.65 billion.

The contrast is psychologically devastating.

At N70,000 per month, it would take one minimum-wage worker more than 66,000 months to earn N4.65 billion, assuming that every naira of the salary could be saved and nothing was spent on food, housing, transportation, healthcare, or family needs.

That amounts to more than 5,500 years of labour.

Add luxury vehicles reportedly valued at N4.29 billion, and the total value approaches N9 billion.

For an ordinary worker, that represents more than 10,000 years of minimum-wage earnings.

This is no longer simply a financial calculation.

It is a psychological injury.

It communicates to the ordinary citizen that there are two Nigerias: one in which people negotiate the price of garri, delay medical treatment, borrow money for transportation, and pray that their children are not sent home from school; and another in which billions can be held in jewellery, automobiles, private celebrations, foreign travel, and luxury possessions.

The emotional effects include anger, humiliation, helplessness, cynicism, distrust, resentment, and moral exhaustion.

People begin to ask whether hard work matters.

They begin to question whether education matters.

They begin to wonder whether honesty is merely a burden carried by the poor while the powerful operate under a different moral code.

That is the dangerous psychological consequence of extreme inequality combined with weak public trust.

When Does Wealth Become Moral Distance?

Wealth itself is not a crime.

Success is not a crime.

Owning jewellery, vehicles, houses, or companies is not automatically evidence of wrongdoing. Nigerians should not criminalise legitimate prosperity. The country needs investors, entrepreneurs, innovators, employers, and successful professionals.

The issue is not wealth alone.

The issue is the relationship between wealth, transparency, lawful origin, ethical responsibility, and social reality.

Psychologically, extreme wealth can create moral distance. The suffering of millions becomes abstract. Hunger becomes a statistic. Poverty becomes something viewed through tinted windows. A salary of N70,000 becomes an amount spent casually during dinner, travel, entertainment, or shopping.

This process is sometimes described through concepts such as the empathy gap, ethical fading, social distancing, and moral disengagement.

Ethical fading occurs when the moral dimension of a decision gradually disappears from the person’s awareness. A financial transaction is no longer experienced as a question of right and wrong. It becomes merely a question of whether it can be completed, concealed, justified, transferred, documented, or defended.

Moral disengagement occurs when individuals separate their behaviour from their usual standards of conscience. They may tell themselves that everyone does it, that the system requires it, that nobody is truly harmed, that the money belongs to the government, or that success at a certain level is impossible without intermediaries and unconventional financial arrangements.

Social learning also matters.

People observe what is rewarded.

When they see individuals obtaining contracts, licences, political access, appointments, and influence through relationships rather than transparent merit, they learn that the system has two sets of rules.

A person may begin with one compromise.

Then another.

One intermediary.

One undeclared transaction.

One cash movement.

One favour.

One account.

Eventually, what was once morally disturbing becomes normal.

The individual does not necessarily wake up one morning and decide to abandon all values. Conditioning usually happens gradually.

That is why psychological evaluation can be useful.

This Is Not an Evaluation for Mental Illness

Nigeria must stop confusing every psychological evaluation with psychiatric illness.

A person does not need to be psychotic, depressed, suicidal, or cognitively impaired before psychological assessment becomes relevant.

Psychologists evaluate personality, intellectual functioning, judgment, decision-making, impulse control, emotional regulation, moral reasoning, credibility, response style, behavioural patterns, occupational functioning, and the relationship between personality and conduct.

A psychiatrist is a physician who is trained to diagnose and treat mental disorders, often through medication and medical management.

Psychologists perform specialised psychological testing and behavioural assessment.

The Nigerian legal and institutional system still frequently operates under an old medical model in which almost every question concerning human behaviour is referred automatically to psychiatry. That approach is too narrow.

The question in this matter is not whether Aisha Achimugu knows her name, hears voices, or understands where she is.

The questions are more complex.

What personality characteristics shaped her financial decisions?

How does she understand integrity?

What does she consider ethically acceptable in business?

How does she rationalise the possession of extraordinary assets in a society marked by widespread poverty?

Does she demonstrate grandiosity, entitlement, moral disengagement, narcissistic features, impression management, or diminished empathy?

How does she respond when personal ambition conflicts with legal and ethical obligations?

How does she distinguish gifts from income, influence from access, and business opportunity from improper advantage?

How does she perceive the ordinary Nigerian earning N70,000 per month?

These are questions of personality, values, judgment, ethical reasoning, integrity, and social reality.

They are not automatically questions of mental illness.

What an Integrity Evaluation Could Examine

A comprehensive integrity-focused psychological evaluation should not be designed as punishment or public humiliation.

It should be conducted professionally, independently, confidentially where appropriate, and with clear legal authority.

The evaluation could examine personality organisation, decision-making patterns, emotional functioning, interpersonal style, ethical reasoning, attitudes towards authority, financial risk-taking, empathy, response to power, impulse control, social desirability, defensiveness, and moral disengagement.

It could also examine intellectual functioning and financial reasoning, not because there is any obvious question about intelligence, but because intelligence and integrity are not the same.

A person can be highly intelligent and ethically compromised.

A person can be professionally sophisticated and morally detached.

A person can understand accounting principles while rationalising financial decisions that violate public expectations or legal obligations.

The evaluation should not rely on one test alone. It should combine clinical interviewing, collateral information, documented financial history, behavioural evidence, psychological measures, integrity instruments, personality assessment, and structured examination of ethical decision-making.

The central purpose would be understanding.

How did this happen?

What beliefs supported it?

What environmental factors reinforced it?

What personality features may have contributed?

What corrective interventions might reduce the likelihood of repetition?

What lessons can government, corporations, regulatory bodies, and professional associations learn?

My Formal Call to the EFCC and the Courts

I am therefore making a formal professional call to the EFCC and the relevant courts.

Where the law permits and where such an assessment is relevant to ongoing proceedings, rehabilitation, public policy, or future institutional safeguards, a full psychological integrity evaluation should be considered.

The evaluation should not be framed as a search for mental illness. It should focus on personality, intellectual functioning, integrity, ethical reasoning, financial judgment, empathy, reality testing, and behavioural conditioning.

Nigeria has psychologists capable of carrying out such work.

The Nigerian Psychological Association can assemble a multidisciplinary team of forensic, clinical, neuropsychological, and industrial-organisational psychologists. Such a team should operate independently, use scientifically defensible methods, and produce findings within the limits of professional ethics and applicable law.

The purpose would not be to replace the court.

Psychology does not determine legal guilt.

The purpose would be to provide the court and the public with a deeper understanding of how high-level financial conduct develops, how ethical boundaries become weakened, and how similar patterns might be prevented.

The Problem Is Larger Than One Woman

This matter must not become an opportunity to single out one woman while ignoring the wider system.

Aisha Achimugu did not create Nigeria’s political, financial, contracting, oil, banking, or regulatory culture.

She emerged within it.

That does not excuse any unlawful conduct that may eventually be proven. Explanation is not exoneration.

However, a nation that focuses only on one person while refusing to examine the system will produce another case tomorrow.

The real questions are institutional.

How are major contracts awarded?

How are petroleum licences obtained?

How are signature bonuses financed?

Why are cash intermediaries and bureaux de change repeatedly mentioned in high-value transactions?

How are politically exposed persons monitored?

How do dozens or even hundreds of bank accounts become connected to one individual or business network without earlier intervention?

How effective are tax-reporting systems?

How are gifts to wealthy public figures and contractors distinguished from income, inducement, influence, or improper benefit?

Why do regulatory institutions often act only after public controversy?

The psychological evaluation Nigeria needs is therefore not only an evaluation of Aisha Achimugu.

It is an integrity evaluation of the Nigerian system.

The EFCC, tax authorities, banks, petroleum regulators, procurement agencies, state governments, contractors, corporate boards, public servants, law enforcement institutions, and political officeholders should all be examined through the lens of institutional integrity.

Integrity Testing Should Not Begin After Scandal

Nigeria often waits until billions have disappeared, properties have been seized, or public outrage has exploded before asking questions about character.

That is too late.

Integrity assessment should be built into sensitive appointments, promotions, licensing processes, major public contracts, procurement roles, law enforcement leadership, judicial administration, petroleum allocations, and positions involving control of public money.

This does not mean that a psychological test can perfectly predict corruption.

No test can do that.

However, carefully designed assessments can identify risk factors such as excessive entitlement, dishonesty, poor impulse control, manipulativeness, hostility towards accountability, grandiosity, disregard for rules, lack of empathy, exploitative tendencies, and a pattern of rationalising unethical conduct.

Integrity evaluation should be one part of a larger system that includes financial disclosure, lifestyle audits, tax compliance, conflict-of-interest rules, independent oversight, transparent procurement, bank reporting, whistleblower protection, and effective prosecution.

Nigeria cannot arrest its way out of corruption.

It must also understand, screen, prevent, educate, and redesign.

Justice Must Become Visible Public Benefit

There is another question Nigerians have the right to ask.

What happens to forfeited assets?

When jewellery, vehicles, cash, houses, and foreign funds are permanently forfeited, the public should not merely hear that the assets entered government custody.

The people should see the benefit.

The proceeds should be transparently documented and connected to visible public projects.

Let forfeited wealth repair hospitals.

Let it equip maternity wards.

Let it build schools.

Let it provide water.

Let it fund trauma centres.

Let it support teachers, nurses, police officers, pensioners, widows, and children.

Let citizens see that justice does not simply move wealth from one hidden account into another government system that they cannot monitor.

Forfeiture should become food, medicine, housing, education, roads, security, and public dignity.

That is how confidence is restored.

The average Nigerian must be able to see that when unlawfully held or unexplained assets are recovered, the recovery improves the life of the nation.

Otherwise, forfeiture remains an abstract legal event while poverty remains painfully real.

A Broader National Pattern

This discussion also extends beyond the present case.

Nigeria has witnessed repeated allegations involving former public officials, contractors, political actors, corporate leaders, and individuals connected to major government transactions.

The names change.

The figures change.

The political parties change.

The gender changes.

The institutions change.

But the psychological patterns remain disturbingly familiar: entitlement, grandiosity, secrecy, rationalisation, moral disengagement, status competition, conspicuous consumption, and diminished sensitivity to public suffering.

When a former public official, contractor, businessperson, police leader, petroleum operator, or political associate acquires wealth far beyond reasonably explained income, the issue should not be treated merely as a political quarrel.

It should trigger financial, legal, institutional, and psychological inquiry.

The country must move from selective outrage to permanent systems of accountability.

Commending Institutional Courage

Where investigators lawfully trace assets, present evidence, and pursue recovery through the courts, their work should be recognised.

Where judges decide cases according to the evidence and resist intimidation by wealth, status, political access, or public pressure, their courage should also be acknowledged.

At the same time, praise must not prevent scrutiny.

The EFCC has an important responsibility in strengthening public confidence through professionalism, transparency, and adherence to due process. As asset recovery efforts continue, clear documentation and open communication can further reinforce public trust in the process. Equally important is the perception that the law is applied fairly and consistently, regardless of an individual's position, profession, political affiliation, gender, or geographic background. When citizens believe that accountability is guided solely by evidence and the rule of law, confidence in Nigeria's justice system and democratic institutions is strengthened.

Justice is credible only when it is consistent.

The Final Question: For What?

For what does one person require jewellery valued at N4.65 billion?

For what does one person require 11 exotic vehicles valued at billions of naira?

For what does a nation celebrate luxury while hospitals lack beds, gloves, medicines, electricity, and qualified personnel?

For what do communities produce billionaires while children study under damaged roofs?

For what do public institutions permit unexplained wealth to expand until scandal forces intervention?

These questions are not rooted in envy.

They are rooted in ethics.

They are rooted in national survival.

Nigeria must not punish legitimate success. But neither should it glorify wealth without asking how it was obtained, whether taxes were paid, whether laws were followed, and whether public resources or influence played a role.

A society that admires wealth more than integrity will eventually destroy both.

Conclusion

The Aisha Achimugu forfeiture matter should not be reduced to celebrity gossip, political rivalry, gendered condemnation, or social-media entertainment.

It is a national case study.

It is a case study in inequality.

It is a case study in public trust.

It is a case study in moral distance.

It is a case study in how systems condition behaviour.

It is also a case study in why Nigeria must strengthen the professional role of psychology in legal, governmental, corporate, and institutional decision-making.

The call for psychological evaluation is not a declaration that Aisha Achimugu is mentally ill. It is a call to examine integrity, personality, ethical reasoning, empathy, intellectual decision-making, and reality testing in the context of extraordinary wealth and serious public concern.

But the evaluation must not stop with her.

Nigeria must examine the culture that rewards unexplained wealth, protects powerful networks, weakens regulatory oversight, normalises cash transactions, and teaches ambitious people that connections matter more than transparent rules.

The integrity evaluation we need is an evaluation of the individual and the nation.

How did a country where a worker earns N70,000 a month become a country where billions can sit in jewellery and luxury vehicles?

How did public suffering become psychologically invisible to those at the highest levels of wealth and influence?

How do we prevent the next case?

How do we teach the next generation that achievement without integrity is failure?

And how do we build a Nigeria where success is admired not merely because it is spectacular, but because it is lawful, transparent, ethical, and connected to the well-being of society?

Until those questions are answered, the N4.65 billion jewellery will remain more than a forfeited asset.

It will remain a symbol of the painful distance between the Nigeria that works for a few and the Nigeria in which millions are still struggling to survive on the equivalent of only a few dollars a day.