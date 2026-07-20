Chiana–Paga NPP Women Organizer unveils skills training programme, calls for party unity

The newly elected Women’s Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Chiana–Paga Constituency, Hon. Comfort Asuliwono, has announced plans to roll out a comprehensive women empowerment initiative aimed at equipping women with practical vocational skills and enhancing their economic independence.

Speaking to the media, Hon. Asuliwono said her top priority is to strengthen women’s participation in party activities while creating sustainable livelihood opportunities that will enable them to support their families and contribute meaningfully to community development.

She explained that the programme will begin with the formation and reorganization of women’s groups across all polling stations. Each group, she noted, will operate a susu (community savings) scheme to help members make regular contributions toward vocational training and small-scale business ventures.

According to her, the savings model will allow participants to acquire materials and equipment needed for income‑generating activities without relying solely on external financial support.

Hon. Asuliwono revealed that the skills training initiative will cover a wide range of vocational areas, including soap making, tie‑and‑dye production, duck farming, and pig farming. She said these enterprises have the potential to generate steady income, improve household welfare, and stimulate local economic growth.

She emphasized that economic empowerment remains one of the most effective tools for reducing poverty and improving family well‑being.

“When women are equipped with employable skills and opportunities to start their own businesses, they become financially independent and better positioned to support the education, health, and general welfare of their children,” she stated.

Hon. Asuliwono noted that the programme is not entirely new but a continuation of a successful initiative she introduced during her previous tenure as Women’s Organizer. She recalled that many women benefited before the project stalled after she left office.

Determined to revive and expand the initiative, she said her goal is to ensure that more women across the constituency gain access to practical skills training and economic empowerment.

Beyond women’s development, Hon. Asuliwono also called for unity within the NPP following the constituency executive elections. She urged newly elected executives to embrace all party members, including those who were unsuccessful in their bids.

“Internal elections should strengthen rather than divide us. Every member has a role to play in rebuilding and repositioning the NPP ahead of future elections,” she said.

She encouraged supporters to put aside differences, forgive one another, and work together in the interest of the party, stressing that peace, unity, and collective commitment are essential for effective reorganization and electoral success.

Hon. Asuliwono reaffirmed her dedication to collaborating with women’s groups, constituency executives, and grassroots members to promote women’s development and strengthen the NPP in Chiana–Paga.

She expressed confidence that with unity, commitment, and sustained empowerment programmes, women in the constituency will become more economically resilient while the party emerges stronger and better prepared for future political contests.