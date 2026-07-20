Senior NPP Communicator Alhaji Kaleem Ibrahim promises to strengthen regional secretariat ahead of 2028 elections

Senior Communications Team Member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Northern Region and Deputy Regional Secretary aspirant, Alhaji Kaleem Ibrahim, has pledged to strengthen the party's regional secretariat and workforce before, during, and after the 2028 general elections.

Alhaji Kaleem pledged in an interview with NTV's Fuseini Shamun after submitting his nomination to contest the Deputy Regional Secretary position.

At the close of nominations, three aspirants had successfully filed to contest the position. They are Alhaji Kaleem Ibrahim, the incumbent Deputy Regional Secretary, Kwaku Jarimaya, and Faisal Yajara.

Speaking on the sidelines of NTV's Jina Duu programme, Alhaji Kaleem stressed that a strong, efficient, and competent regional secretariat is the backbone of every successful political party and will be crucial to rebuilding the NPP in the Northern Region.

He argued that the regional secretariat had not functioned effectively over the past four years, a situation he believes weakened the party's operations and contributed to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's defeat in the 2024 presidential election.

According to him, revitalising the secretariat would better position the party to support Dr. Bawumia's quest to win the presidency in the next general election.

Alhaji Kaleem appealed to delegates to entrust him with the responsibility, citing his extensive experience in party communication and his unwavering commitment to serving the NPP. He said his decision to contest the position is driven by a desire to contribute meaningfully to the party's reorganisation and eventual electoral success.

Despite contesting seven internal party elections without success, including two attempts to become a District Chief Executive nominee, Alhaji Kaleem said he remains resolute and optimistic.

"I have a strong and never-give-up spirit. Every setback motivates me to continue serving the party in whatever capacity I can," he stated.

He reaffirmed his commitment to working tirelessly with party executives, members, and supporters to help secure victory for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and return the NPP to power in 2028.