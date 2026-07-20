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Former Bono NPP Women Organisers declare support for Hajia Samira Sulley

By Dennis Peprah || Contributor
NPP Former Bono NPP Women Organisers declare support for Hajia Samira Sulley
MON, 20 JUL 2026

Some former Women Organisers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bono Region have declared their full support for Hajia Samira Sulley in her bid to become the party's Bono Regional Women’s Organiser.

The former executives pledged to actively join her campaign and intensify efforts to canvass votes to secure her victory in the upcoming regional executive elections.

The endorsement came during an engagement in Sunyani, where Hajia Sulley met the former Women Organisers to present her vision for the party and seek their support.

The former executives expressed appreciation for the meeting, describing it as the first time since 2008 that a Women’s Organiser or an aspirant for the position had deliberately engaged and recognised their contributions to the party.

They lamented that despite their years of service, they had largely been sidelined in the party's activities and decision-making processes in the region.

Speaking on their behalf, former Bono Regional Women’s Organiser Nana Felicia Adomah Peprah thanked Hajia Sulley for reaching out to them and acknowledging their experience and commitment to the party.

She assured the aspirant of their unwavering support, stating that they would work tirelessly not only to secure her election but also to help the NPP reclaim political power in the 2028 general elections.

According to Nana Peprah, the contribution of women to the party's electoral success cannot be overlooked, stressing that a united and empowered women's wing would play a crucial role in the NPP's efforts to return to government.

Hajia Sulley expressed gratitude for the warm reception and confidence reposed in her by the former Women Organisers.

She pledged to build a more inclusive women's wing by strengthening grassroots mobilisation, increasing female participation in party activities, and championing the socio-economic and political interests of women.

She noted that the Women's Wing serves as a vital link between the party's leadership and female voters, making it an indispensable pillar of the NPP's electoral fortunes.

“In fact, leadership is not about being in front; it is about lifting others along the way,” Hajia Sulley said, adding that she remains committed to improving the welfare of women and ensuring they play a more active role in shaping the future of the party.

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