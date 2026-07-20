CCEYD marks AU Anti-Corruption Day in Northern Ghana, promotes integrity among students

The Centre for Communities Education and Youth Development (CCEYD) has commemorated the 2026 African Union (AU) Anti-Corruption Day with a series of educational engagements in selected schools across the Northern Region, aimed at instilling integrity and accountability in the next generation.

The activities were held in the Sagnarigu Municipality, Gushegu Municipality, and Karaga District as part of efforts to educate students on the dangers of corruption and the importance of ethical leadership.

In the Sagnarigu Municipality, the programme took place at Choggu Demonstration Junior High School and St. Paul's Junior High School. In the Gushegu Municipality, students of Gushegu Girls Model School and Gushegu Demonstration Junior High School participated in the commemoration, while in the Karaga District, the exercise was held at Binduli Junior High School and Karaga Girls Model School.

Addressing the students at the Wulensi Senior High School and Sabaa Junior High School, the Executive Director of CCEYD, Mr. Abu Ibrahim, emphasized that the fight against corruption must begin with young people through values-based education.

"As we commemorate AU Anti-Corruption Day in Sagnarigu, Gushegu, Karaga, and Nanumba South, let us remember this: Corruption steals a child's desk, a community's clinic, and a youth's future. But integrity builds them back. Today in our schools, we are planting a generation that will choose transparency over shortcuts, and service over self. That is how we #WinTheFutureAgainstCorruption," he stated.

Mr. Abu noted that nurturing a culture of honesty, transparency, and accountability among schoolchildren is essential to building a corruption-free society. He urged students to become ambassadors of integrity in their schools, homes, and communities.

The programme featured interactive discussions on corruption, civic responsibility, and ethical leadership, giving students the opportunity to share their views on how they can contribute to promoting accountability and good governance.

The commemoration forms part of CCEYD's broader efforts to promote integrity and support the African Union's vision of building transparent, accountable, and corruption-free societies across the continent.

In a statement to commemorate the 2026 African Anti-Corruption Day, the Executive Secretary of GACC, Mrs. Beauty Emefa Narteh, said this year's theme, "Scaling Up the Promotion of Integrity and Anti-Corruption Actions Across Africa," highlights the collective responsibility of governments, institutions, communities, and citizens to promote integrity and combat corruption.

Mrs. Narteh noted that this year's commemoration is particularly significant as GACC celebrates 25 years of promoting transparency, accountability, and integrity in Ghana. She said the Coalition has consistently worked with stakeholders to strengthen anti-corruption efforts, with a strong focus on empowering young people to become agents of positive change.

According to her, GACC's youth-centred initiatives continue to yield positive results. Through its Local Accountability Networks (LANets), the Coalition reached more than 23,000 students in 40 districts across all 16 regions of Ghana last year through school sensitisation programmes.

She announced that the initiative will be expanded this year to 85 districts nationwide, enabling even more young people to receive education on integrity and actively participate in promoting accountability within their communities.

As part of the 2026 commemoration, GACC is organising the Capture Youth Voices Open Forum, a platform designed to amplify the views and experiences of young people on corruption and integrity. The forum aims to engage the youth in discussions on how corruption affects their lives and explore practical ways they can contribute to building a more transparent society.

Mrs. Narteh expressed gratitude to GACC's partners, particularly the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, for supporting this year's activities.

She urged Ghanaians to renew their commitment to the fight against corruption, emphasizing that every act of honesty and accountability contributes to building a just and prosperous nation.

Delivering a direct message to the youth, Mrs. Narteh encouraged them to "Resist, Reject, and Report" corruption, stressing that they are not only the leaders of tomorrow but also the champions of integrity today.

The African Anti-Corruption Day is observed annually across the continent to raise awareness about the dangers of corruption and to encourage collective action toward promoting good governance, transparency, and accountability.