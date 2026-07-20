Chairman Wontumi Sentenced To 20 Years With Hard Labour: MajorShake-Up For NPP And Ghana's Politicals

Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and an aspiring National Chairman, has been sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment with hard labour by the High Court in Accra.

The court found him guilty of unauthorised assignment of mining rights in connection with the Samreboi case in the Western Region. The charges stemmed from illegal mining activities within the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve.

The sentencing marks one of the most high-profile convictions of a sitting regional party executive in Ghana’s Fourth Republic.

Political Implications for the NPP

Leadership Vacuum in Ashanti: As the NPP’s most visible and influential regional chairman, Wontumi played a central role in mobilisation, fundraising, and grassroots organisation in the party’s biggest stronghold. His absence creates a major gap ahead of internal elections and preparations for 2028. Damage to Party Image: The conviction reinforces NDC and civil society criticisms that the NPP was soft on galamsey. The party will now face pressure to distance itself clearly and demonstrate stronger commitment to combating illegal mining. National Chairman Race Disrupted: Wontumi was actively campaigning for the NPP National Chairman position. His removal from the race will force contenders in Ashanti and beyond to reposition, potentially fracturing regional alliances. Risk and Opportunity: While some NPP base supporters may rally around him, citing “political persecution,” swing voters may view the conviction as evidence that accountability mechanisms are working.

Political Implications for the NDC

Validation of Anti-Galamsey Agenda: The prosecution of a high-profile figure strengthens the NDC government’s messaging on its fight against illegal mining and its “Operation Recover All Loot” initiative. Campaign Advantage: The NDC will likely use the conviction to argue that the NPP tolerated corruption and environmental destruction while in power. This narrative could resonate in mining communities and urban centres concerned about water pollution and forest depletion. Need for Caution: To avoid accusations of a witch-hunt, the NDC must ensure that prosecutions appear consistent, evidence-based, and not driven by partisan motives.

The Way Forward

For the NPP:

Move quickly to appoint interim leadership in Ashanti to stabilise party structures.

Adopt a clear, public anti-galamsey policy and support judicial independence to rebuild trust.

Reframe the national chairman race around new faces with clean records.

For the NDC:

Focus messaging on the rule of law rather than personal attacks.

rather than personal attacks. Channel recovered assets and fines into visible community projects in affected mining areas.

Avoid triumphalism to prevent the issue from becoming partisan noise instead of reform.

For Ghana: This case sets a precedent that even top party officials are not immune to prosecution for environmental and financial crimes. The real test will be whether enforcement continues across party lines and whether the state follows through with the restoration of degraded lands.