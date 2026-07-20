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'The fight against galamsey is on course' — Solomon Owusu reacts to Wontumi’s 20-year sentence

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines The fight against galamsey is on course — Solomon Owusu reacts to Wontumi’s 20-year sentence
MON, 20 JUL 2026

National Communications Director of the United Party (UP), Solomon Owusu, has said the sentencing of Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Wontumi, indicates that the fight against illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, is progressing.

His comments follow the High Court’s decision to sentence Wontumi to 20 years in prison after he was found guilty in six counts of illegal mining charges relating to his company, Akonta Mining Limited's operations, at Samreboi in the Western Region.

The court, presided over by Justice Audrey Kocuvie Tay on Monday, July 20, also imposed a fine of 10,000 penalty units.

In a social media post on the same day, the UP spokesperson urged the government to act on the Professor Frimpong Boateng report on illegal mining and prosecute individuals mentioned in the document.

He said the conviction should encourage further action against persons linked to illegal mining activities.

“The fight against galamsey on course. Now I will encourage bold politicians and businessmen to continue to engage in illegal mining. Meanwhile President Mahama must just go and take Professor Frimpong Boateng’s report and more are mentioned in there,” he wrote.

The Professor Frimpong Boateng report, which examined activities of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining under the previous administration, has over the years been cited in discussions on alleged involvement of influential individuals in illegal mining.

The government has repeatedly pledged to intensify efforts to address the environmental and economic effects of illegal mining, including the destruction of water bodies and forest reserves.

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Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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