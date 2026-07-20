Lauritz Knudsen targets Ghana’s power reliability gaps with expanded electrical solutions

Lauritz Knudsen Electrical & Automation has announced an expansion of its operations in Ghana, focusing on electrical and automation solutions aimed at supporting industrial growth, improving power reliability and strengthening infrastructure across key sectors of the economy.

The company, a unit of Schneider Electric, said the move comes at a time Ghana continues to pursue grid modernization, increased electricity access and industrial development.

In a statement issued on Monday, July 20, it noted that challenges with power reliability remain a concern for businesses, manufacturers, real estate developers and agricultural producers.

According to the company, unreliable power supply continues to impose significant costs on businesses and the wider economy, affecting productivity, investment decisions and operational efficiency.

At an engagement with partners, distributors and customers in Accra, Lauritz Knudsen presented its portfolio of low voltage switchgear, industrial automation and agricultural automation solutions for the Ghanaian market.

The company said its technologies are designed to support businesses operating in environments where power interruptions can have serious consequences.

“Our low voltage switchgear is engineered to keep critical operations running through exactly the kind of instability Ghanaian businesses deal with every day, whether that's a mining camp running off-grid or a hospital that cannot afford a single second of downtime,” the statement quotes Dallal Slimani, Head of Strategy, Business Development, Pricing & Lauritz Knudsen Middle East and Africa International Operations, as saying.

The company said its solutions are targeted at addressing reliability challenges in sectors such as mining, manufacturing, healthcare, oil and gas, agriculture and commercial infrastructure.

It explained that industries requiring continuous operations, including processing plants and manufacturing facilities, depend on reliable electrical distribution systems to reduce downtime and protect investments.

“We've built strong partnerships in Ghana because this market has the industrial ambition and economic fundamentals to grow fast. Today is about deepening those relationships and showing our partners the full strength of what we now bring to the table,” added Valentine Mbachu, Business Development Manager for Lauritz Knudsen Electrical & Automation, West Africa.

Beyond industrial applications, Lauritz Knudsen said its solutions could support developments in commercial real estate, hospitals, data centres and emerging areas such as electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

The company said it would continue working through its distribution network in Ghana to provide low and medium voltage switchgear, smart energy management systems, solar solutions and other technologies.