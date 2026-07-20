Beyond Degrees: Are We Producing Graduates or Building a Future-Ready Workforce?

Every year, thousands of Ghanaian students graduate from universities with dreams of building successful careers and contributing to national development. Their graduation ceremonies are moments of celebration for families and institutions alike. Yet beyond the applause lies a more pressing national question: Are Ghana's universities producing graduates equipped for the realities of today's workplace?

The workplace graduates are entering today is fundamentally different from what existed years ago. It is being reshaped by rapid technological advancement, artificial intelligence, automation, data-driven decision-making, global competition and evolving business models.

The concern has become increasingly difficult to ignore. According to the Ghana Statistical Service, the national unemployment rate stood at 13.4%, while youth unemployment reached 19.7% among persons aged 15–35 years, underscoring the employment challenges facing young people entering the labour market. Although GSS does not publish a separate graduate unemployment rate, studies consistently indicate that many university graduates continue to face difficulties in securing employment that matches their qualifications. While access to tertiary education has expanded significantly, employers continue to question whether many graduates possess the practical skills, adaptability and professional mindset required to thrive in an increasingly competitive global economy.

Having worked in higher education for more than five years as a Public Relations Manager, engaging regularly with university leaders, employers, students and policymakers, I have observed both notable progress and persistent gaps. Ghana has no shortage of talented young people. The challenge is ensuring that university education translates into workplace competence and economic value.

Today’s employers expect far more than academic excellence. The World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report identifies analytical thinking, resilience, flexibility, technological literacy, and continuous learning among the most critical skills for the future workplace. For Ghana’s graduates, this means universities must go beyond classroom knowledge to develop individuals who can solve real-world problems, communicate effectively, collaborate across disciplines, leverage technology and adapt confidently to change.

Many employers report that graduates require significant workplace training before they become fully productive. Employers increasingly value individuals who can apply knowledge, think critically and innovate in response to emerging challenges.

This changing landscape demands a different approach to higher education.

One Ghanaian education leader who has consistently championed this shift is Prof. Fred McBagonluri, President of Academic City University. He has argued that universities must focus on producing innovators and problem-solvers rather than simply awarding degrees.

At Academic City’s recent graduation ceremony, Prof. McBagonluri encouraged graduates to remain relevant by continuously learning, embracing technology and mastering their craft, emphasising that success belongs to those who continue evolving beyond graduation.

His philosophy reflects a growing recognition that higher education must move away from excessive focus on memorisation of concepts and towards preparing students to solve real-world problems.

Encouragingly, many universities are responding. Across Ghana, institutions are redesigning programmes to reflect industry needs. Engineering students undertake capstone projects, business schools are strengthening entrepreneurship education, and innovation hubs and career centres are helping students gain practical experience before graduation.

Academic City is one example of how universities are attempting to bridge this gap. Students learn through a collaborative, interdisciplinary approach where individuals from different fields work together to address complex challenges. Through project-based learning, students in engineering, technology, business, communication and other disciplines collaborate to develop solutions, reflecting how modern workplaces operate. Industry-based projects, internships and partnerships with businesses further ensure that students gain practical exposure and graduate with job-ready skills.

However, progress remains uneven. Many students still complete four-year programmes with limited industry exposure, inadequate internship opportunities and little experience applying theory to practice.

One lesson from years of engagement with employers is clear: businesses do not expect universities to produce finished professionals. They expect graduates to possess strong foundations, curiosity, adaptability and the confidence to contribute from their first day at work.

Achieving this requires stronger collaboration between academia and industry. Employers should not only recruit graduates after university, but also contribute to curriculum development, supervise projects, provide internships and mentor students throughout their academic journey.

Equally important are soft skills. While many graduates possess technical knowledge, employers often identify gaps in communication, teamwork, leadership and professionalism. Higher education institutions must therefore intentionally integrate these competencies into teaching and assessment through presentations, interdisciplinary projects, community engagement and collaborative assignments.

Entrepreneurship Deserves Greater Attention

Ghana’s economy cannot absorb every graduate into formal employment. Higher education institutions must therefore prepare students not only to seek jobs but also to create them.

Entrepreneurship education should extend beyond classroom business plans. Students should have opportunities to identify real-world problems, develop solutions, build prototypes, test ideas, receive mentorship and understand how innovation can create sustainable ventures.

At Academic City, entrepreneurship is embedded across all academic programmes. Every student takes entrepreneurship courses for two years, regardless of discipline, equipping them with the mindset and skills to identify opportunities, innovate and create value. The goal is to develop graduates who become entrepreneurs building businesses and intrapreneurs driving innovation within organisations.

Building the Right Workforce Requires Shared Responsibility

Government also has an important role in supporting research, innovation infrastructure and quality assurance. Regulatory agencies must continue encouraging curriculum reforms that align with national development priorities and labour market needs.

GTEC should continue strengthening the capacity of its assessors to keep pace with emerging trends in higher education, ensuring that evaluation approaches align with global best practices while encouraging responsible innovation.

Industry partnerships must also extend beyond internships. Companies can support research addressing local challenges, co-supervise student projects, provide guest lecturers, mentor students and contribute resources to laboratories and innovation hubs.

Students, too, have an important role to play. A university degree should not be viewed as the final destination but as the beginning of lifelong learning. Continuous professional development, networking and self-improvement are essential for career success.

Building the Workforce Ghana Needs

The question is not whether Ghana’s universities are producing graduates. They certainly are.

The real question is whether they are producing graduates equipped to compete, innovate and lead in an economy increasingly driven by technology, knowledge and creativity.

The answer is encouraging, but it requires continued commitment. Ghana has the talent, institutions and growing determination needed to build a globally competitive workforce. However, sustained collaboration between universities, industry, government and students will determine whether that potential is fully realised.

The future belongs to graduates who combine academic knowledge with practical competence, innovation with adaptability, and technical expertise with emotional intelligence.

Universities must therefore measure success not only by the number of degrees they award, but by the number of graduates who create solutions, build businesses, transform organisations and contribute meaningfully to national development.

If Ghana succeeds in making this shift, its universities will do more than produce graduates, they will cultivate the innovative, adaptable workforce needed to accelerate economic growth and strengthen the country's position in Africa's knowledge economy.

By: Cyril Quansah-Quainoo

Public Relations Manager, Academic City University