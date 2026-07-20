Education Minister revises timeline for ending SHS double-track system to 2029

The government now expects the double-track system in senior high schools (SHSs) to end by 2029, marking a shift from President John Dramani Mahama's earlier pledge to phase it out by 2027.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series press briefing in Accra on Monday, July 20, 2026, the Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, said the revised target would be achieved through a major nationwide expansion of educational infrastructure.

Mr. Iddrisu disclosed that Cabinet had approved the STAR-J infrastructure programme, valued at 331 million, with Parliament expected to consider the proposal on July 21, 2026.

According to the Minister, the programme will benefit 210 senior high schools, senior high technical schools and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions across the country.

He explained that the initiative includes the rehabilitation of 112 senior high schools and 38 TVET institutions, the upgrading of 30 Category C schools to Category B, and the elevation of 20 Category B schools to Category A.

However, the figures provided account for 200 institutions, although the Minister stated that the programme would cover 210 schools. He did not explain the discrepancy.

Mr. Iddrisu said the investment was aimed at addressing infrastructure deficits created by rising student enrolment under the Free Senior High School policy introduced in 2017.

He cited schools such as Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School and Achimota School as examples where enrolment has increased significantly without a corresponding expansion in classrooms, dormitories and laboratories.

"That's why we're introducing the STAR-J initiative. By 2029, we should be done with double track with this intervention. Some of the double-track schools it's just furniture. They are not asking for money. Director General of GES is here. I hear about a hundred schools. If we give them adequate furniture, they are out of double track. So it's to coordinate the things we are doing," he said.

The Minister also announced that the STAR-J programme would finance the construction of new community day senior high schools at Nima and Kasoa, as well as a special needs education facility in the Volta Region. He added that another special needs school is being considered between Kintampo and a town in the Upper East Region.

The revised timeline contrasts with President Mahama's announcement in May this year that the double-track system would be abolished by 2027 through the upgrading of 50 senior high schools, comprising 30 Category C schools to Category B and 20 Category B schools to Category A.

The President had indicated that the initiative would be financed with a US$300 million World Bank facility approved by the Bank's Executive Board on June 16, 2026.

On this year's Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), Mr. Iddrisu said he had been informed that the results are expected to be released on or before July 31, 2026.

He further announced that this year's Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) would commence only after the release of the BECE results, explaining that the new approach is intended to reduce favouritism in the placement process.