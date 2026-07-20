OKESS 2016 year group donate 50 desks, plants trees and swears in new executives

The 2016 year group of Osei Kyeretwie Senior High School (OKESS), popularly known as Ahenemma has etched its name into the history of the school after transforming its 10th anniversary celebration into a legacy of impact, generosity and renewed commitment to its alma mater.

Instead of merely reminiscing about the past, the group marked the milestone with the donation of 50 mono desks to support teaching and learning, embarked on a tree-planting exercise to beautify the campus and promote environmental sustainability, and officially inaugurated a new set of executives to lead the affairs of the association.

The colourful anniversary celebration, held on Friday, July 17, 2026, at the Ahenemma Hall on the OKESS campus in Tafo, Kumasi, was on the theme, "A Decade of Memories; Reuniting, Reflecting, Resetting & Reigniting."

It brought together members of the 2016 graduating class, school authorities, distinguished alumni and invited guests to celebrate ten years of friendship, growth and achievement.

A major highlight of the event was the inauguration of the newly elected executives of Ahenemma 2016.

The executives were sworn into office by Professor Charles Ofosu Marfo, Chairman of the OKESS Board and Provost of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

In his address, President of the year group, Victor Osei, pledged to provide vibrant and visionary leadership, assuring members that the executives would work tirelessly to mobilise support for projects that would benefit the school.

He stressed that the anniversary was not just about celebrating a decade after graduation but about demonstrating what the year group could accomplish through unity and collective action.

Mr. Osei also encouraged current students to maintain a lifelong bond with OKESS, reminding them that their responsibility to the school does not end after graduation.

"The school is all we have. When you complete school, your journey with OKESS does not end. Stay connected, organise yourselves and always return to support the institution that helped shape your future," he urged.

Chairman of the OKESS Old Students Association, Mr. Ernest Owusu Ansah, commended the year group for setting an admirable example of alumni commitment.

He urged members to remain united, continue supporting one another and make giving back to their alma mater a lasting tradition.

Delivering the keynote address, Professor Charles Ofosu Marfo described the reunion as compelling evidence that the green-and-white bond among OKESS alumni remains as strong as ever.

He challenged members to reflect on the discipline, values and friendships that defined their years in school, urging them to reignite their dreams and dedicate their lives to service, excellence and the advancement of society.

Headmaster Mr. Frederick Keelson-Aikins expressed profound appreciation to Ahenemma 2016 for the donation of the 50 mono desks and the tree-planting initiative, describing the gesture as a significant contribution to the school's development.

He congratulated the newly inaugurated executives and encouraged them to sustain their support for the school.

Guest speaker and distinguished alumnus from the 1977 year group, Dr. Kwabena Opoku-Adusei, also urged members to preserve their unity and harness their collective strengths to make lasting contributions to their communities and alma mater.

As members reunited amid laughter, nostalgia and renewed friendships, one message resonated throughout the celebration: Ahenemma 2016 is not just celebrating a decade after graduation-it is building a legacy that will inspire generations of OKESS students to come.