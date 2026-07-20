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Mon, 20 Jul 2026 Business Features

Stitches of Hope: Margaret Agordo Says TVET and NVTI Prepared Her for Entrepreneurship

OrangeTick Fashion's Margaret Agordo Champions TVET and NVTI
OrangeTick Fashions Margaret Agordo Champions TVET and NVTIOrangeTick Fashion's Margaret Agordo Champions TVET and NVTI

Let me start with a story that should inspire every young Ghanaian who has ever doubted the value of practical skills. Margaret Agordo, founder of the emerging fashion brand OrangeTick Fashion, just graduated from Hannah's Fashion School at the 2026 Graduation Ceremony of the Ghana Cooperative Fashion Designers Association. She did not just receive a certificate. She received validation that her skills are market-ready, nationally recognized, and professionally credible. And she walked away with something even more valuable: the confidence to build a business.

"TVET IS OPENING DOORS FOR MANY YOUNG PEOPLE IN GHANA," she said after the ceremony to Accra Street Journal. "IT GIVES INDIVIDUALS THE PRACTICAL SKILLS AND CONFIDENCE TO BUILD CAREERS AND CREATE JOBS INSTEAD OF WAITING FOR OPPORTUNITIES."

That statement cuts to the heart of Ghana's unemployment crisis. We have too many graduates with academic qualifications and too few with practical skills. The economy does not need more people who can write essays. It needs people who can sew garments, build furniture, fix cars, wire houses, and create value with their hands. TVET is not a second-class option. It is a first-class pathway to economic independence.

The graduation ceremony, held at Victory Presbyterian Church in Frafraha, brought together graduating fashion designers, industry stakeholders, and families to celebrate the achievements of students who had completed their training. The event also highlighted the importance of vocational education in equipping young Ghanaians with practical skills to create sustainable businesses and employment opportunities.

Agordo, who previously studied Fashion at Amedzofe Technical Institute, said her latest training has further polished her skills through the association's programmes, leading to the acquisition of nationally recognized TVET and NVTI competencies.

"FASHION CONTINUES TO EVOLVE, AND LEARNING SHOULD NEVER STOP. THIS EXPERIENCE HAS CHALLENGED ME TO IMPROVE MY CRAFTSMANSHIP, PAY ATTENTION TO DETAIL AND UNDERSTAND THE DISCIPLINE REQUIRED TO BUILD A SUSTAINABLE FASHION BRAND."

Her graduation collection attracted considerable attention during the event, with many attendees praising the creativity, finishing, and presentation of the garments she designed for herself and the models who showcased her creations on the runway. The collection reflected a blend of elegance, craftsmanship, and contemporary African fashion.

The graduation ceremony also received support from Activa International Insurance Ghana, which provided each graduating student with GH¢500, a one-year insurance package, and additional skills development support.

Agordo described the initiative as a thoughtful investment in young entrepreneurs.

"THE SUPPORT FROM ACTIVA INTERNATIONAL INSURANCE GHANA IS ENCOURAGING BECAUSE IT GOES BEYOND THE GRADUATION CEREMONY. THE FINANCIAL SUPPORT, INSURANCE PACKAGE AND ADDITIONAL SKILLS TRAINING WILL HELP MANY GRADUATES AS THEY BEGIN THEIR ENTREPRENEURIAL JOURNEYS. IT DEMONSTRATES THE IMPORTANCE OF PARTNERSHIPS BETWEEN INDUSTRY AND VOCATIONAL INSTITUTIONS."

Looking ahead, Agordo said preparations are at an advanced stage to officially launch OrangeTick Fashion, with work nearing completion on the brand's workspace.

"ORANGETICK FASHION REPRESENTS MY DREAM OF CREATING QUALITY DESIGNS WHILE SERVING CLIENTS PROFESSIONALLY. WE ARE ALMOST READY TO BEGIN OPERATIONS, BUT I ALSO INTEND TO KEEP LEARNING AND IMPROVING BECAUSE EXCELLENCE COMES THROUGH CONTINUOUS DEVELOPMENT."

She encouraged young people, particularly those interested in fashion and other vocational careers, not to underestimate the value of technical education.

"EVERY SKILL YOU LEARN BECOMES AN INVESTMENT IN YOUR FUTURE. TVET OFFERS OPPORTUNITIES FOR INNOVATION, ENTREPRENEURSHIP AND SELF-RELIANCE. I ENCOURAGE YOUNG PEOPLE TO REMAIN COMMITTED TO LEARNING BECAUSE EVERY STEP ADDS VALUE TO YOUR CAREER."

Originally from Kpoeta in the Volta Region, Margaret Agordo believes Ghana's expanding focus on technical and vocational education presents significant opportunities for young entrepreneurs to contribute meaningfully to the country's economic development through innovation, creativity, and enterprise.

The Bigger Picture: Why TVET Matters for Ghana

Agordo's story is not unique. But it is emblematic of a shift that is quietly transforming Ghana's economy. The government has been investing in TVET infrastructure, with the Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (COTVET) leading the charge. The National Vocational Training Institute (NVTI) has been working with industry partners to ensure that training programmes are aligned with market demands.

But more needs to be done. The private sector must step up. Partnerships between industry and vocational institutions, like the one between Activa International Insurance Ghana and the Ghana Cooperative Fashion Designers Association, are essential. They provide not just financial support, but also mentorship, networking, and credibility.

The fashion industry in Ghana is growing. The demand for locally made garments is rising. The "Made in Ghana" movement is gaining momentum. And the young designers graduating from institutions like Hannah's Fashion School are poised to meet that demand.

But they need support. They need access to capital, affordable workspace, and business development services. They need recognition that their skills are valuable. And they need encouragement to keep learning, keep improving, and keep innovating.

Margaret Agordo has found that support. She has built a network of mentors, peers, and partners. She has acquired nationally recognized competencies even on her TikTok page. She has a clear vision for her brand. And she is ready to launch.

Her story is a reminder that TVET is not a fallback option. It is a pathway to empowerment. It is a pathway to entrepreneurship. It is a pathway to national development.

The Bottom Line Frm ASJ

Margaret Agordo's journey from student to entrepreneur is a testament to the power of practical skills and the importance of investing in vocational education. Her success is not just her own. It is a victory for every young Ghanaian who chooses to learn with their hands. It is a victory for every parent who encourages their child to pursue a trade. And it is a victory for a country that desperately needs more makers, creators, and builders.

The stitches she sews are not just threads of fabric. They are threads of hope. They are threads of opportunity. And they are threads that can weave a stronger, more resilient Ghana.

Source Used: Accra Street Journal

Samuel Kwame Boadu
Samuel Kwame Boadu, © 2026

Entrepreneur | Digital Marketer & Strategist | Contributor on Business, Health, Sports & Innovation in Ghana. More Samuel Kwame Boadu is a Ghanaian entrepreneur, media publisher, and digital marketing strategist. He is the founder and CEO of SamBoad Business Group Ltd, which includes subsidiaries in media, digital marketing, logistics, and courier services such as SamBoad Publishing, SamBoad Media Consult, and SamBoad Express.

As Editor-in-Chief of Accra Street Journal (ASJ) and The High Street Business (THSB), Samuel leads publications focused on entrepreneurship, business insights, and economic development. He has trained over 1,700 professionals, consulted for numerous companies, and implemented programs that create jobs and empower young Ghanaians.

His work has earned him nominations for the 40 Under 40 Awards (Entrepreneurship & Business), GhanaWeb Excellence Awards (Media & Communication), and Young Achievers Summit Awards. He has also been featured internationally as a disruptive young entrepreneur by Yahoo Lifestyle, Thrive Global, Influencive, and Disruptive Magazine, further highlighting his influence in Ghana’s media and business sectors.

As a writer on Modern Ghana, Samuel brings a consultant’s voice to journalism. His articles are not only informative but also solution-driven, tackling issues such as Ghana’s insurance penetration gap, healthcare access, business growth strategies, sports insights and the digital economy. He has a knack for breaking down complex subjects into clear, relatable insights—earning him recognition as both a storyteller, digital marketing expert and thought leader..

For Samuel, writing is more than reporting facts—it’s about shaping conversations and driving change. He believes journalism should inform, challenge, and inspire readers to take action, whether in business, career, or personal life.

📌 Follow Samuel Kwame Boadu on ModernGhana for authoritative editorials, deep dives, and thought-provoking commentary on Ghanaian and African business, digital marketing, health, and innovation landscapes. Follow Samuel Kwame Boadu too on all socials with name Samuel Kwame Boadu or @iamsamboadColumn: Samuel Kwame Boadu

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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