Let me start with a moment that will be replayed for generations. The clock shows 106 minutes. The match is deadlocked. Then Nico Williams unlocks the defense with a perfectly weighted assist. Ferran Torres, the super-sub, smashes the ball home. Spain are champions of the world. Argentina's fairytale is over. Lionel Messi's dream of back-to-back titles is shattered. And Spain, the team that has dominated possession for years, has finally turned dominance into glory.

The Final: Spain 1-0 Argentina (AET)

Spain completely suffocated Argentina's explosive attack per reports by Accra Street Journal, controlling 68 percent of the possession and becoming the first team to prevent Argentina from registering a single shot in normal time during a World Cup final . The European champions nullified the Albiceleste's attacking threats throughout the 120 minutes.

The game reached its boiling point in the 92nd minute when Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernández received a red card after picking up a second yellow for a reckless foul on Pau Cubarsí. Reduced to 10 men, Argentina's resistance crumbled in extra time. Nico Williams unlocked the defence with an assist to Torres, who smashed home the historic winning goal in the 106th minute .

The Records That Fell

Spain's Second World Cup Title : Spain have now earned their second World Cup title in history, adding to their 2010 triumph .

: Spain have now earned their second World Cup title in history, adding to their 2010 triumph . Unbeaten Run : Spain's victory extends their unbeaten run across all competitions to a joint-record 37 matches .

: Spain's victory extends their unbeaten run across all competitions to a . First Meeting : This was Spain's first-ever meeting against Argentina in a World Cup final .

: This was Spain's first-ever meeting against Argentina in a World Cup final . Historical Feat: Spain became the first team to prevent Argentina from registering a single shot in normal time during a World Cup final

The Golden Boot Race

Kylian Mbappé officially won the 2026 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot, securing the award with nine goals despite France finishing fourth in the tournament . Lionel Messi finished second with seven goals, while England's Bukayo Saka ended the tournament with six goals . Argentina's Julián Álvarez scored five, and Spain's Dani Olmo finished with four.

The Golden Ball Winner

Spanish midfielder Rodri was named the tournament's Golden Ball winner with a 9.5/10 rating, completely controlling the tempo and misplacing only three passes in 120 minutes . He was the heartbeat of Spain's midfield, dictating play and ensuring Argentina's attackers were starved of service.

Player Ratings By Accra Street Journal

Player Rating Performance Rodri (Spain) 9.5/10 Golden Ball winner; controlled tempo, misplaced only three passes in 120 minutes Ferran Torres (Spain) 8.5/10 Ultimate super-sub; scored historic 106th-minute winner Emiliano Martínez (Argentina) 9/10 Kept Argentina alive with 10 saves, including three world-class stops Nico Williams (Spain) 8/10 Provided decisive assist; caused constant chaos on the flank Cristian Romero (Argentina) 7.5/10 Defensive resilience despite the loss Lionel Messi (Argentina) 6/10 Starved of service by Spain's high press Enzo Fernández (Argentina) 3/10 Picked up needless second yellow card in 93rd minute; left Argentina undermanned in extra time

Discipline & Cards

Spain received no yellow cards, while Argentina accumulated five:

Lisandro Martínez (41')

(41') Leandro Paredes (52')

(52') Enzo Fernández (82')

(82') Cristian Romero (90')

(90') Alexis Mac Allister (111')

Fernández received a red card for a second bookable offence in the 92nd minute, leaving Argentina with 10 men for the entirety of extra time

Match Statistics By Accra Street Journal

Statistic Spain Argentina Possession 68% 32% Total shots 20 3 Shots on target 11 0 Passing accuracy 90% 78% Yellow cards 0 5 Red cards 0 1

The Bottom Line From ASJ - Sports

Spain are the champions of the world. They dominated possession, controlled the tempo, and denied Argentina a single shot in normal time. Ferran Torres scored the 106th-minute winner, and Rodri was named the tournament's best player. Argentina's fairytale ended in heartbreak. Messi's dream of back-to-back titles was shattered. And Spain, the team that has been building towards this moment for years, finally claimed their second World Cup title.

The tournament is over. The champions are crowned. And history has been written.