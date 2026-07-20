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Spain Wins World Cup Glory: Torres' Extra-Time Strike Denies Messi Fairytale Finale

Business Features Spain Wins World Cup Glory - Accra Street Journal
MON, 20 JUL 2026
Spain Wins World Cup Glory - Accra Street Journal

Let me start with a moment that will be replayed for generations. The clock shows 106 minutes. The match is deadlocked. Then Nico Williams unlocks the defense with a perfectly weighted assist. Ferran Torres, the super-sub, smashes the ball home. Spain are champions of the world. Argentina's fairytale is over. Lionel Messi's dream of back-to-back titles is shattered. And Spain, the team that has dominated possession for years, has finally turned dominance into glory.

The Final: Spain 1-0 Argentina (AET)

Spain completely suffocated Argentina's explosive attack per reports by Accra Street Journal, controlling 68 percent of the possession and becoming the first team to prevent Argentina from registering a single shot in normal time during a World Cup final . The European champions nullified the Albiceleste's attacking threats throughout the 120 minutes.

The game reached its boiling point in the 92nd minute when Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernández received a red card after picking up a second yellow for a reckless foul on Pau Cubarsí. Reduced to 10 men, Argentina's resistance crumbled in extra time. Nico Williams unlocked the defence with an assist to Torres, who smashed home the historic winning goal in the 106th minute .

The Records That Fell

  • Spain's Second World Cup Title: Spain have now earned their second World Cup title in history, adding to their 2010 triumph .
  • Unbeaten Run: Spain's victory extends their unbeaten run across all competitions to a joint-record 37 matches .
  • First Meeting: This was Spain's first-ever meeting against Argentina in a World Cup final .
  • Historical Feat: Spain became the first team to prevent Argentina from registering a single shot in normal time during a World Cup final

The Golden Boot Race

Kylian Mbappé officially won the 2026 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot, securing the award with nine goals despite France finishing fourth in the tournament . Lionel Messi finished second with seven goals, while England's Bukayo Saka ended the tournament with six goals . Argentina's Julián Álvarez scored five, and Spain's Dani Olmo finished with four.

The Golden Ball Winner

Spanish midfielder Rodri was named the tournament's Golden Ball winner with a 9.5/10 rating, completely controlling the tempo and misplacing only three passes in 120 minutes . He was the heartbeat of Spain's midfield, dictating play and ensuring Argentina's attackers were starved of service.

Player Ratings By Accra Street Journal

Player Rating Performance
Rodri (Spain) 9.5/10 Golden Ball winner; controlled tempo, misplaced only three passes in 120 minutes
Ferran Torres (Spain) 8.5/10 Ultimate super-sub; scored historic 106th-minute winner
Emiliano Martínez (Argentina) 9/10 Kept Argentina alive with 10 saves, including three world-class stops
Nico Williams (Spain) 8/10 Provided decisive assist; caused constant chaos on the flank
Cristian Romero (Argentina) 7.5/10 Defensive resilience despite the loss
Lionel Messi (Argentina) 6/10 Starved of service by Spain's high press
Enzo Fernández (Argentina) 3/10 Picked up needless second yellow card in 93rd minute; left Argentina undermanned in extra time

Discipline & Cards

Spain received no yellow cards, while Argentina accumulated five:

  • Lisandro Martínez (41')
  • Leandro Paredes (52')
  • Enzo Fernández (82')
  • Cristian Romero (90')
  • Alexis Mac Allister (111')

Fernández received a red card for a second bookable offence in the 92nd minute, leaving Argentina with 10 men for the entirety of extra time

Match Statistics By Accra Street Journal

Statistic Spain Argentina
Possession 68% 32%
Total shots 20 3
Shots on target 11 0
Passing accuracy 90% 78%
Yellow cards 0 5
Red cards 0 1

The Bottom Line From ASJ - Sports

Spain are the champions of the world. They dominated possession, controlled the tempo, and denied Argentina a single shot in normal time. Ferran Torres scored the 106th-minute winner, and Rodri was named the tournament's best player. Argentina's fairytale ended in heartbreak. Messi's dream of back-to-back titles was shattered. And Spain, the team that has been building towards this moment for years, finally claimed their second World Cup title.

The tournament is over. The champions are crowned. And history has been written.

Source Used: Accra Street Journal - Sports

Samuel Kwame Boadu
Samuel Kwame Boadu, © 2026

Entrepreneur | Digital Marketer & Strategist | Contributor on Business, Health, Sports & Innovation in Ghana. More Samuel Kwame Boadu is a Ghanaian entrepreneur, media publisher, and digital marketing strategist. He is the founder and CEO of SamBoad Business Group Ltd, which includes subsidiaries in media, digital marketing, logistics, and courier services such as SamBoad Publishing, SamBoad Media Consult, and SamBoad Express.

As Editor-in-Chief of Accra Street Journal (ASJ) and The High Street Business (THSB), Samuel leads publications focused on entrepreneurship, business insights, and economic development. He has trained over 1,700 professionals, consulted for numerous companies, and implemented programs that create jobs and empower young Ghanaians.

His work has earned him nominations for the 40 Under 40 Awards (Entrepreneurship & Business), GhanaWeb Excellence Awards (Media & Communication), and Young Achievers Summit Awards. He has also been featured internationally as a disruptive young entrepreneur by Yahoo Lifestyle, Thrive Global, Influencive, and Disruptive Magazine, further highlighting his influence in Ghana’s media and business sectors.

As a writer on Modern Ghana, Samuel brings a consultant’s voice to journalism. His articles are not only informative but also solution-driven, tackling issues such as Ghana’s insurance penetration gap, healthcare access, business growth strategies, sports insights and the digital economy. He has a knack for breaking down complex subjects into clear, relatable insights—earning him recognition as both a storyteller, digital marketing expert and thought leader..

For Samuel, writing is more than reporting facts—it’s about shaping conversations and driving change. He believes journalism should inform, challenge, and inspire readers to take action, whether in business, career, or personal life.

📌 Follow Samuel Kwame Boadu on ModernGhana for authoritative editorials, deep dives, and thought-provoking commentary on Ghanaian and African business, digital marketing, health, and innovation landscapes. Follow Samuel Kwame Boadu too on all socials with name Samuel Kwame Boadu or @iamsamboadColumn: Samuel Kwame Boadu

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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