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Mon, 20 Jul 2026 Regional News

Navrongo MP inspires O.L.L Girls' SHS students at 'A Voice 4 Her Mentorship Series II'

By Ebenezer Akandurugo
Navrongo MP inspires O.L.L Girls SHS students at A Voice 4 Her Mentorship Series II

The Member of Parliament for Navrongo Central, Simon Akibange Aworigo, has encouraged students of Our Lady of Lourdes Girls' Senior High School to dream big, believe in their abilities, and remain committed to their education and personal development.

The inspirational message was delivered during the A Voice 4 Her Mentorship Series II, held at the all-girls senior high school in Navrongo. The mentorship initiative brought together young female students and mentors to discuss leadership, education, confidence, and the importance of preparing for future opportunities.

Reflecting on the experience, Mr. Aworigo described the engagement as both inspiring and fulfilling.

"It was a privilege to encourage them to think big, believe in their potential and remain focused on their education, leadership and future aspirations. Our young girls deserve every opportunity and support to become the great women they dream of becoming," he stated.

The MP's message forms part of his broader commitment to improving education and empowering young people in the Navrongo Central Constituency. Since assuming office, he has championed several educational initiatives, including scholarships for students, the donation of classroom furniture, ICT equipment for schools, and the introduction of an annual essay competition to promote literacy and critical thinking.

Our Lady of Lourdes Girls' SHS, one of the Upper East Region's leading institutions dedicated to girls' education, has long played a significant role in promoting female empowerment through quality education and leadership development. The school's mission is centered on nurturing confident, responsible, and academically excellent young women.

The A Voice 4 Her Mentorship Series II reinforces the growing importance of mentorship in shaping the aspirations of young women, providing them with role models and practical guidance as they pursue academic excellence and leadership opportunities.

Participants expressed appreciation for the opportunity to interact with the MP, describing the session as motivating and a reminder that with determination, discipline, and the right support, they can achieve their dreams.

Ebenezer Akandurugo
Ebenezer Akandurugo

Upper East CorrespondentPage: ebenezer-akandurugo

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