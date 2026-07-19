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Sun, 19 Jul 2026 Editorial

“Chicken Capital Scandal”: Public Fury Erupts as Nkonkonkete Beneficiaries Accused of Eating Poultry Seed Capital

By King Amoah
Agriculture Minister Eric OpokuAgriculture Minister Eric Opoku

President John Dramani Mahama’s Nkonkonkete poverty‑alleviation initiative — once praised as an innovative grassroots empowerment model — has been jolted by a wave of public anger after reports emerged that some beneficiaries allegedly consumed the poultry seed capital meant to launch their livelihoods.

What was designed as a sustainable wealth‑creation programme has, for a section of the public, devolved into what critics mockingly describe as a “meals‑on‑wheels” fiasco.

Minister Confirms Misuse

Agriculture Minister Eric Opoku has expressed deep disappointment after Ministry follow‑ups revealed that several beneficiaries admitted to eating the young chickens instead of raising them into income‑generating stock.

To the Ministry, the behaviour represents a breach of trust and a setback to the programme’s core mission of transitioning vulnerable citizens from poverty to productivity.

Public Opinion: Punishment, Not Sympathy

A nationwide opinion poll shows overwhelming support for punitive action. Respondents argue that the poultry seed capital was not a food‑aid package but a financial investment — and consuming it amounts to causing financial loss to the state.

“National Sabotage” Accusations

Kofi Agyeman of Kumasi was blunt, branding the accused beneficiaries as “national saboteurs.”

He insists their actions undermine the President’s development agenda and called for a swift probe followed by prosecution to reinforce respect for public funds.

Rule of Law Demands

Elizabeth Manu of Ashanti Mampong echoed the sentiment, stressing that impunity cannot be tolerated.

She argued that those responsible should face the full rigours of the law, noting that their actions constitute financial loss to the state.

Political Voices Join In

Even across partisan lines, condemnation has been fierce.

Offinso‑based NPP supporter Robert Dawda described the behaviour as “shortsighted ingratitude,” warning that such actions discourage future government interventions.

“If some Ghanaians continue to show ingratitude for government gestures, how can the government be convinced to do more?” he asked.

Calls for Calm — and Focus

While many citizens demand arrests and prosecutions, others urge President Mahama to stay focused on his broader national agenda.

Supporters advise him to continue discharging his duties as a statesman, reminding him that the evil that men do lives after them.

A Bigger Development Dilemma

The scandal highlights a recurring challenge in development economics: the tension between a culture of dependency and a culture of production.

The Nkonkonkete project aimed to equip beneficiaries with tools for self‑sufficiency. Instead, the incident underscores the need for stronger monitoring, better training, and strict enforcement of programme guidelines in future government interventions.

— King Amoah

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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