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High Court Throws Out Atiwa East DCE’s Attempt to Gag Critics Over Alleged Galamsey Links

By King Amoah || Kumasi
NPP High Court Throws Out Atiwa East DCE’s Attempt to Gag Critics Over Alleged Galamsey Links
SUN, 19 JUL 2026

The Koforidua High Court has delivered a major blow to Atiwa East District Chief Executive (DCE) Ernest Ntim Owusu, dismissing his bid to silence public commentary on his alleged involvement in illegal mining.

In a ruling on Wednesday, 15th July 2026, Justice Arit Nsemoh rejected an injunction application filed by the DCE against Daniel Ansah — popularly known as Abeiku — a Town Planning Committee Chairman in Ankaase‑Gyadam, and Asaase Broadcasting Company (Asaase Radio).

DCE Sought to Block Allegations

Ntim Owusu had asked the Court to restrain Abeiku and Asaase Radio from making statements or publications linking him to galamsey activities, arguing that the allegations were defamatory and unsupported by evidence.

His lawyers insisted the Court intervene to stop what they described as damaging commentary.

Videos Presented in Court

But counsel for Abeiku countered forcefully, presenting videos in open court that allegedly showed land destruction tied to the DCE’s activities. He argued that no court had declared Abeiku’s statements defamatory, and therefore restraining him would violate his constitutional right to free speech.

He stressed that the matter was of significant public interest, given the widespread concerns about illegal mining in the district.

“Until it is proven that an alleged libel is untrue, it cannot be said that any right has been infringed,” counsel argued.

Judge Rejects Application

In her ruling, Justice Nsemoh held that the DCE failed to specify the exact statements he claimed were defamatory. She warned that restraining Abeiku without first establishing defamation would set a troubling precedent.

The Court consequently dismissed the application in its entirety.

A Setback With Wider Implications

The decision marks a significant setback for the DCE, who has faced growing public scrutiny over alleged galamsey operations in Atiwa East. The ruling also reinforces the judiciary’s stance on protecting free speech in matters of public interest.

Stay tuned as this story continues to unfold.

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