Ashanti NPP in Turmoil: Grassroots Revolt and Defection Threats Rock Party’s Power Base

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is entering a dangerous phase of internal unrest at a moment when it should be unifying its ranks ahead of the next general elections. Instead of consolidating its traditional stronghold, the party is battling a wave of anger sweeping through its grassroots in the Ashanti Region — the very heart of its electoral machinery.

What began as routine constituency elections has spiralled into a full‑blown revolt. Allegations of manipulation, forged documents, and political interference have triggered a crisis that threatens to fracture the party’s most loyal base.

A Grassroots Rebellion Takes Shape

Across the region, activists who contested in the internal polls say they were outmaneuvered by powerful party figures and Members of Parliament who allegedly bent the rules to secure victories for their preferred candidates.

Many of the aggrieved aspirants insist the elections were not just flawed — they were engineered.

“If the mistakes created to disqualify or defeat legitimate candidates are not reversed, we have every right to take our political talents elsewhere,” one furious activist declared, capturing the mood of dozens who feel betrayed by the party hierarchy.

The accusations are serious: forged documents, procedural sabotage, and deliberate disqualification of candidates seen as threats to entrenched interests.

Hotspots of Chaos

The turbulence is concentrated in several constituencies that have long been considered safe NPP territory. Bantama, Kumasi, Oforikrom, Obuasi, Ashanti Akim, and Manso Nkwanta have all emerged as flashpoints.

In these areas, confusion, walkouts, and confrontations marked the electoral process. Contestants have issued ultimatums to the national leadership, warning that the party risks losing committed foot soldiers if the situation is not corrected.

National Executives Scramble to Contain the Fallout

With threats of mass defection growing louder, the National Executive Committee has been forced into emergency mode.

Sources within the party say the leadership is deeply alarmed by the scale of the backlash and is moving quickly to prevent a collapse of its Ashanti support base.

Key interventions include:

Annulment of disputed elections to pave the way for fresh contests.

to pave the way for fresh contests. Plans for re‑runs in affected constituencies to restore credibility.

in affected constituencies to restore credibility. A high‑level investigative committee tasked with probing alleged electoral fraud.

tasked with probing alleged electoral fraud. Possible disciplinary sanctions for members found to have manipulated the process.

The party insists the matter is a “purely internal affair,” but the political implications are unmistakable. The Ashanti Region is the NPP’s electoral engine room — any fracture here reverberates nationally.

A Dangerous Moment for the Party

With national elections approaching, the NPP can ill afford a rebellion within its most dependable base. Grassroots activists are the backbone of the party’s campaign operations, and their disillusionment poses a strategic threat.

For now, many details of the investigations remain under wraps, but the stakes are clear: the party must act decisively or risk bleeding support in a region long considered its “world bank.”

This is a developing story, and the political temperature in the Ashanti Region continues to rise.