NAPAIC-GHANA, Residents Rally Behind IGP's ‘Black Maria’ Taskforce, Petition Government to Maintain the Team

BOLGATANGA – Hundreds of residents, traders, transport operators, and members of the National Peace and Anti-Insecurity Campaign Ghana (NAPAIC-GHANA) have publicly thrown their weight behind the Inspector-General of Police’s Special Taskforce, popularly known as Black Maria, insisting that its deployment has significantly improved security in the Upper East Region.

The group has therefore petitioned President John Dramani Mahama, Minister for the Interior Hon. Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, and Inspector-General of Police Christian Tetteh Yohuno, urging them to maintain and strengthen the taskforce rather than withdraw it.

The petition was presented on Saturday, July 18, 2026, after a peaceful march through the principal streets of Bolgatanga.

It was received on behalf of the Upper East Regional Minister, Hon. Donatus Akamugri Atanga, by the Bolgatanga Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Roland Ayoo, as the Regional Minister was away on official duties.

Presenting the petition, the Secretary of NAPAIC-GHANA, Mr. Yaro Zuma, said the security situation in the Upper East Region had improved considerably since the deployment of the Special Taskforce.

According to him, incidents of armed robbery, violent attacks, and other criminal activities have declined, allowing residents to carry on with their businesses and daily activities with greater confidence.

“The people now feel safer; traders can operate without fear, transport operators travel with more confidence, and communities are witnessing improved peace and stability,” he stated.

Mr. Zuma commended the Inspector-General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno; Interior Minister Hon. Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak; the Upper East Regional Police Command; and the Commander of the Special Taskforce, ASP Bernard Baba Ananga, for what he described as their dedication to protecting lives and property through effective law enforcement.

A significant portion of the petition addressed recent remarks reportedly made by the Upper East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and President of the Ghana Bar Association, Upper East Region, Mr. Anthony Namoo, during the 44th commemoration of the murder of the three High Court judges in Bolgatanga.

According to the petitioners, Mr. Namoo called for the withdrawal of the Special Taskforce, alleging that its members were involved in the killing of innocent civilians.

Rejecting the allegation, Mr. Zuma said the claims had not been supported by publicly available evidence and should therefore be subjected to proper investigation rather than accepted as fact.

He argued that allegations against security agencies should be handled through lawful investigative processes to ensure accountability while protecting public confidence in state institutions such as the Ghana Police Service.

The petition consequently called on the Inspector-General of Police and the Minister for the Interior to investigate the allegations made by Lawyer Anthony Namoo to establish the facts.

NAPAIC-GHANA maintained that the gains made in improving security should not be reversed, urging government to reinforce the operations of the Special Taskforce so that peace and stability in the Upper East Region can be sustained.

The group reaffirmed its commitment to supporting lawful policing and encouraged continued cooperation between citizens and security agencies in safeguarding lives, property, and development across the region.