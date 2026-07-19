Celebrating Ferenc Krausz: Hungary’s Nobel Laureate Who Changed the Way We See Time

Hungary has once again demonstrated its remarkable tradition of scientific excellence through the achievements of Professor Ferenc Krausz, recipient of the 2023 Nobel Prize in Physics. His groundbreaking work has not only brought immense pride to Hungary but has also opened an entirely new frontier in our understanding of the physical world.

Professor Krausz was awarded the Nobel Prize, together with Pierre Agostini and Anne L’Huillier, for developing attosecond pulse technology—an extraordinary scientific breakthrough that enables researchers to observe the movement of electrons within atoms in unimaginably short intervals of time. An attosecond is one quintillionth (10⁻¹⁸) of a second, making it one of the shortest units of time ever measured.

For decades, the movement of electrons was considered far too rapid to observe directly. Thanks to Professor Krausz’s pioneering research, scientists can now capture these ultrafast processes, providing unprecedented insight into the fundamental behavior of matter. This discovery has the potential to transform fields ranging from quantum physics and electronics to medical diagnostics and materials science.

Ferenc Krausz’s achievement is a powerful reminder that scientific progress is driven by curiosity, perseverance, and a willingness to explore the unknown. His work exemplifies the innovative spirit that has long distinguished Hungarian science and scholarship on the global stage.

Beyond the laboratory, his success serves as an inspiration to young researchers around the world. It demonstrates that groundbreaking discoveries are born from years of dedication, collaboration, and unwavering commitment to expanding the boundaries of human knowledge.

As Hungary celebrates Professor Krausz’s remarkable accomplishment, the international community joins in recognizing the immense value of his contribution. His Nobel Prize is not only a personal triumph but also a celebration of Hungary’s enduring legacy of excellence in education, research, and innovation.

Congratulations to Professor Ferenc Krausz on this well-deserved recognition. His work has enriched science, inspired future generations, and further strengthened Hungary’s proud tradition of producing world-class innovators whose discoveries benefit all of humanity.