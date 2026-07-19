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Zimbabwe Rejects Calls to Expel South Africans: ‘We Don’t Chase Away Visitors’ — Govt Stands Firm Amid SA Xenophobia Tensions

  Sun, 19 Jul 2026
Zimbabwe Zimbabwe Rejects Calls to Expel South Africans: ‘We Don’t Chase Away Visitors’ — Govt Stands Firm Amid SA Xenophobia Tensions
SUN, 19 JUL 2026

The Zimbabwean government has firmly dismissed calls for the expulsion of an estimated 25,000 South Africans living in the country, distancing itself from retaliatory actions amid rising concerns over xenophobia in South Africa.

The matter surfaced during a parliamentary debate on the increasing number of Zimbabweans returning home from South Africa, where migrants continue to face anti‑foreigner sentiment and periodic xenophobic attacks.

Responding to the debate, Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said Zimbabwe would not mirror South Africa’s tensions by targeting South Africans residing legally in Zimbabwe.

He told Parliament that the government would continue to welcome foreign nationals who comply with immigration laws, stressing that Zimbabwe’s approach is rooted in the African philosophy of Ubuntu.

“We do not have a policy of chasing away visitors,” Ziyambi said.

His remarks come against the backdrop of recurring xenophobic tensions in South Africa, where foreign nationals are often blamed for crime, unemployment and pressure on public services — sentiments that have fuelled calls for mass deportations and occasional violent attacks.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Douglas Mombeshora revealed that more than 99,000 Zimbabweans returning from South Africa have been screened for communicable diseases at border posts. He added that returnees with chronic medical conditions have been linked to healthcare services to ensure continuity of treatment.

Zimbabwe’s refusal to retaliate against South Africans underscores its commitment to protecting legally resident foreign nationals, even as migration pressures and xenophobia continue to shape relations between South Africa and neighbouring countries.

Source: DW Africa

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