TMPC Warns Massage Therapists: Stay Within the Law or Risk Losing Your Licence

The Traditional Medicine Practice Council (TMPC) has cautioned massage therapists across Ghana to strictly operate within the legal and professional boundaries governing their work, stressing that client safety and the integrity of the profession depend on adherence to established standards.

Speaking at a Continuous Professional Development (CPD) training in Accra, Acting Registrar of the Council, Dr. Yakubu Tobor Yusuf, said the session was designed to educate practitioners on the legal limits of massage therapy and the responsibilities that come with the profession.

“Massage and spas have become very common in the country, and many people may not fully understand the medico‑legal boundaries involved in delivering massage therapy,” he noted.

Dr. Yusuf explained that the CPD programme—now being rolled out nationally for the first time—forms part of the annual requirement for licence renewal. He said the initiative aims to ensure practitioners deliver safe healthcare services and avoid practices that could breach the law.

A guest speaker at the event, Dr. Kofi Blankson, Esq., reminded therapists that massage therapy, like all professional fields, carries inherent risks. He urged practitioners to take deliberate steps to protect both themselves and their clients.

“If you want to remain in the profession for a long time and protect your integrity, there are things you must do and things you must avoid,” he said.

Dr. Blankson advised therapists to clearly explain treatment procedures, possible risks, benefits and available alternatives to clients before offering services, emphasising that informed consent is essential to professional practice.