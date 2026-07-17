Paga youth supports new medical doctor with GH₵20,000 for accepting posting to Kassena-Nankana West

The Paga Youth Movement (PAYOM) has donated GH₵20,000 to support a medical doctor who accepted a posting to the Paga Hospital in the Kassena-Nankana West District of the Upper East Region.

The gesture, according to PAYOM, is aimed at encouraging and supporting the doctor for choosing to serve the people of Paga and its surrounding communities, where access to specialist healthcare services remains a major concern.

Beyond the financial support to the doctor, PAYOM has also committed an additional GH₵10,000 towards improving the consulting rooms at the Paga Hospital to create a more conducive environment for both healthcare workers and patients.

The youth group said the intervention forms part of its commitment to supporting development initiatives and strengthening healthcare delivery in the area.

PAYOM believes that attracting and retaining medical professionals at the facility is critical to improving healthcare outcomes in the Kassena-Nankana West District.

The donation and facility improvement commitment come as part of broader efforts by community groups and stakeholders to complement government’s investment in healthcare infrastructure and services.

Residents have welcomed the initiative, describing it as a demonstration of youth leadership and community responsibility towards improving essential services in Paga.