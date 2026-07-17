Mahama Reaffirms: “No Third Term — My Focus Is the Mandate Ghanaians Gave Me”

President John Dramani Mahama has once again dismissed suggestions that he may seek a third term in office, stressing that his sole focus is delivering on the mandate Ghanaians entrusted to him.

Addressing the ongoing Supreme Court case seeking interpretation of Article 66(2) of the 1992 Constitution, Mahama said his administration is committed to fulfilling campaign promises, not engaging in speculation about future elections.

He noted that the electorate gave him one additional term, and his responsibility is to justify that confidence through effective governance.

“The people of Ghana gave me one additional term, and my duty is to work hard to honour that trust,” he said.

Mahama added that he frequently reminds his ministers of the urgency required to execute the government’s agenda within the limited time available.

“I always tell my ministers to number our days so we can work harder to achieve the commitments we made to the Ghanaian people,” he stated.

His remarks follow a lawsuit filed by Ganiwu Alhassan, who is asking the Supreme Court to interpret whether the constitutional bar on serving more than two terms applies only to consecutive terms — a question that could determine whether a former President who served non‑consecutive terms may contest again.

Mahama, however, believes the constitutional provision is already clear, though he respects the right of citizens to seek judicial clarification.

“In my view, the provision is clear enough. I’ve read it several times and it says exactly what it means. But if people want the Supreme Court to interpret it, that is entirely their right,” he remarked.

The President, who returned to office in 2025 after previously serving from 2013 to 2017, emphasised that debates over presidential tenure will not distract his government from its development priorities.

The Supreme Court is expected to deliver its ruling after hearing the case filed against the Attorney‑General — a decision that could further clarify Ghana’s constitutional limits on presidential tenure.