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NPP clears Ketu North to hold constituency election on July 19

By Evans Attah Akangla
General News NPP clears Ketu North to hold constituency election on July 19
FRI, 17 JUL 2026

The New Patriotic Party’s National Headquarters has granted clearance for the Ketu North Constituency to proceed with its long-awaited executive elections on Sunday, July 19, 2026.

In a memorandum dated July 13, 2026 and signed by the Acting National Chairman, Danquah Buttey Smith, the party directed the Ketu North Constituency Elections Committee, the Regional Chairman, and the Constituency Chairman to commence preparations for the polls. The Volta Regional Steering Committee was copied on the directive.

According to the memo, the clearance follows the resolution of issues that led to the suspension of the previously scheduled election. The National Party said it had reviewed the matter and was satisfied that conditions were now conducive for the constituency to elect new executives.

The Acting National Chairman advised that the election must be conducted strictly in accordance with the established rules governing the 2026 internal elections. He emphasized the need for a process that is peaceful, transparent, credible, and orderly to reflect the party’s democratic values.

Mr. Buttey Smith also commended party officials in Ketu North and the Volta Region for their patience, commitment, and cooperation throughout the period of uncertainty. He expressed confidence in their ability to deliver a successful electoral exercise that will unite the constituency.

The Ketu North election is among the last few constituency polls being conducted by the NPP as part of its nationwide internal elections ahead of 2028. Party executives are expected to use the outcome to strengthen grassroots structures in the Volta Region.

The National Headquarters reiterated its assurance of support to the constituency and urged all stakeholders to work together to ensure the July 19 election is held without incident.

Evans Attah Akangla
Evans Attah Akangla

Volta Region, CorrespondentPage: evans-attah-akangla

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