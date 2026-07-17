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Fri, 17 Jul 2026 Health

Medical Herbalists to chart future of evidence-based herbal medicine at 2026 Annual Conference

By Francis Ameyibor II Contributor
Medical Herbalists to chart future of evidence-based herbal medicine at 2026 Annual Conference

The Ghana Association of Medical Herbalists (GAMH) will hold its 2026 Annual General Conference from July 22 to 25 at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi, with discussions expected to focus on strengthening the role of medical herbalists in Ghana's healthcare system and global health delivery.

The conference will be held under the theme, "Strengthening Evidence-Based Practice for Global Health and Sustainable Development: The Role of the Medical Herbalist."

According to a statement issued by GAMH, the four-day conference comes at a crucial time as Ghana intensifies efforts to achieve Universal Health Coverage and accelerate progress towards Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3, which seeks to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all.

The association noted that herbal medicine continues to play a significant role in healthcare delivery in Ghana by supporting primary healthcare, disease prevention, health promotion and the management of chronic diseases.

It said Medical Herbalists serve as an important link between indigenous medical knowledge and modern scientific healthcare through clinical practice, research, public health interventions and policy development.

"The healthcare landscape continues to evolve and demands innovative, sustainable and evidence-based approaches. Medical Herbalists have a unique role to play in ensuring that herbal medicine is safe, effective and integrated into mainstream health systems," the association stated.

Despite the progress made in integrating herbal medicine into the country's healthcare system, GAMH said several challenges continue to hinder the profession. These include inadequate workforce development, limited career progression opportunities, insufficient employment avenues, inadequate access to quality-assured herbal medicines, limited research funding and delays in implementing existing policies.

According to the association, addressing these challenges will require stronger collaboration among government institutions, academia, industry players, healthcare professionals and development partners.

The conference will provide a platform for participants to promote evidence-based herbal medicine through scientific presentations, clinical case discussions and research findings, while exploring the contribution of Medical Herbalists to primary healthcare and sustainable development.

Discussions will also focus on strengthening collaboration among healthcare professionals, regulators and other stakeholders, reviewing policy and regulatory issues affecting education, professional practice and product standards, and advocating improved employment opportunities, career progression and welfare for Medical Herbalists.

Participants are also expected to develop practical recommendations aimed at strengthening the integration of herbal medicine into Ghana's healthcare delivery system.

More than 500 participants are expected to attend the conference, including Medical Herbalists, other healthcare professionals, representatives of professional associations, officials from the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service, members of the Traditional Medicine Practice Council, academics, researchers, pharmaceutical and herbal medicine industry players, development partners, as well as students and trainees.

GAMH believes hosting the conference at KNUST, one of West Africa's leading science and technology institutions, will further promote research, innovation and evidence-based practice in herbal medicine.

At the end of the conference, the association is expected to issue a communiqué containing policy recommendations for government and key stakeholders.

Other anticipated outcomes include stronger collaboration across health professions, increased investment in herbal medicine research and innovation, enhanced advocacy for workforce integration, and concrete measures to ensure a sustainable supply of quality-assured herbal medicines in health facilities across the country.

GAMH has also extended an invitation to government agencies, development partners, researchers and other stakeholders to collaborate in advancing evidence-based and integrated healthcare in Ghana.

"The future of healthcare must be inclusive, research-driven and sustainable," the association stated. "We welcome partners who share our vision of a health system where herbal medicine contributes meaningfully to accessible, affordable and quality care for all Ghanaians."

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