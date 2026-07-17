'You criticised Akufo-Addo for packing the court' — Afenyo-Markin accuses NDC of double standards over SC nominations

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government of adopting a double standard in its approach to judicial appointments, arguing that the party’s current actions contradict its earlier criticisms of similar appointments under the previous administration.

His comments follow President John Dramani Mahama’s nomination of private legal practitioner and former Ghana Bar Association (GBA) President Tony Forson, along with Court of Appeal Justices Sophia Rosetta Bernasko Essah and Edward Amoako Asante, for appointment to the Supreme Court.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Joy FM, Mr Afenyo-Markin questioned the consistency of the NDC’s position on expanding the membership of the country’s apex court.

While acknowledging the President’s constitutional authority to nominate Supreme Court judges, he argued that the political debate surrounding the appointments raised questions about the NDC’s principles.

“The President has the mandate to do that, but there’s a political question. The political question is: Is the NDC a principled political party? I submit that they are not a principled political party because, in opposition, they criticised the Akufo-Addo administration for packing the court,” he said.

The Effutu MP recalled that the NDC strongly opposed the approval of some previous Supreme Court nominees during the Akufo-Addo administration, resulting in heated exchanges in Parliament.

He cited an incident during the approval process where he alleged that the Member of Parliament for Ashaiman attacked then First Deputy Speaker Joseph Osei-Owusu during proceedings.

“You recall that the last set of nominees, two of them, after vetting, the NDC opposed the final process of their approval, and they even became very violent on the House floor,” he said.

According to Mr Afenyo-Markin, the latest nominations expose what he described as inconsistency and hypocrisy on the part of the NDC.

“Time has exposed them. They are double standard, their hypocrisy, and their unprincipled posture. Is it now okay to nominate more judges to the Supreme Court?” he questioned.

The President’s latest nominations, made in consultation with the Judicial Council in accordance with the 1992 Constitution, are expected to increase the number of judges on the Supreme Court bench, subject to parliamentary approval.

Justice Edward Amoako Asante brings extensive judicial experience, having previously served as President of the ECOWAS Court of Justice before returning to Ghana’s Court of Appeal. Justice Sophia Rosetta Bernasko Essah has also built a notable career within the Judiciary through her service on the Court of Appeal.

Mr Tony Forson, the only nominee from private legal practice, is a former President of the Ghana Bar Association and has been active in the legal profession for several years.

The three nominees are expected to appear before Parliament’s Appointments Committee for vetting, after which the committee will present its recommendations to the House for consideration.