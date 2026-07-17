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At least 20 children and one adult killed in school bus crash in Uganda

By RFI
Uganda The bus was transporting pupils on a field trip when the accident happened. - Uganda Police Force on X
FRI, 17 JUL 2026
The bus was transporting pupils on a field trip when the accident happened. - © Uganda Police Force on X

The bus crashed on Thursday night in the Kapchorwa District in eastern Uganda while returning from a school trip to the region's Sipi Falls waterfalls, the Uganda Police Force said in a statement posted on Friday on social media platform X.

The bus belonged to the King David Junior School, an elementary school in the capital Kampala, police said.

"Sadly 20 children and one adult, who happens to be the founder and director, Mr Tadeo Ssekade, have gone to be with the Lord," Minister of Local Government, Balaam Ateenyi Barugahara posted. 

Police said the survivors, including three adults and several children, were taken to local hospitals. Authorities did not immediately say how many people were injured.

Tragic statistics show African roads are among world's deadliest

Investigation under way

"The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, which veered off the road, struck a large stone along the roadside and overturned," the statement said.

Police added that the information was preliminary and the cause of the accident was under investigation.

A police photo showed the bus lying on its side with the entire roof ripped off and the seats exposed.

Road accidents are common in Uganda and often blamed on poorly maintained vehicles, speeding and the poor condition of many roads.

In October last year two buses collided on a major highway, killing at least 46 people.

According to the Uganda Professional Drivers Network, the country recorded 26,044 crashes in 2025 resulting in 5,383 deaths – an average of 15 per day. 

(with newswires)

RFI
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