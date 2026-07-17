M-CODe launches regional media accountability drive to monitor MMDCEs on sanitation performance

Regional branches of the Media Coalition Against Open Defecation (M-CODe), with support from World Vision Ghana, are set to embark on a regional accountability campaign to assess how Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) are implementing the government's directive making sanitation a Key Performance Indicator (KPI).

The initiative, themed "Institutionalising Sanitation Performance," marks the first phase of M-CODe's national and regional revitalisation agenda, supported by World Vision Ghana.

The first phase will be rolled out in the Northern, Upper East, Upper West, Ashanti, Western and Greater Accra regions. It is aimed at mobilising the media, particularly M-CODe members, to monitor the implementation of President John Dramani Mahama's directive requiring sanitation performance to form part of the assessment of MMDCEs.

According to M-CODe, the second phase of the project will cover the remaining regions and include working visits to the various regional branches to relaunch the coalition's activities while strengthening media monitoring and coordination of MMDCEs' performance on sanitation.

In a statement, the coalition said the initiative is intended to position the media as an accountability bridge between government, traditional authorities, local assemblies and citizens, with a strong focus on eliminating open defecation across the country.

M-CODe National Convenor, Francis Ameyibor, commended the leadership of the coalition's regional branches for their commitment and dedication to the campaign against open defecation, noting that their efforts would complement those of the MMDCEs in achieving the sanitation targets.

He acknowledged that the task ahead would be challenging and urged MMDCEs to work closely with M-CODe's regional branches.

"Your work as MMDCEs is not complete without the active involvement of the media," he said.

Mr. Ameyibor also called for stronger collaboration among key stakeholders, including traditional and religious leaders, labour unions, assembly members, civil society organisations and the private sector, to support efforts to improve sanitation and eliminate open defecation.

He noted that sanitation affects everyone, regardless of their social or economic status.

"The irony of the situation is that you are one way or the other affected by the issues of sanitation and open defecation. Even if you live in an ivory tower, you will one day come down. You buy food, you breathe air, and you drink water; all these can be contaminated and affect you."

"Don't sit on the fence; join the forces to change our environment and end open defecation," he urged.

M-CODe explained that President John Dramani Mahama's decision to make sanitation a Key Performance Indicator for MMDCEs represents a significant shift from treating sanitation as a policy aspiration to making it a measurable governance obligation.

To support the initiative, the coalition, in partnership with World Vision Ghana, has launched a Media Accountability Platform to independently monitor and publicly report on the performance of MMDCEs, particularly in efforts to eliminate open defecation.

Mr. Ameyibor said the coalition would closely examine issues such as sanitation budgets, enforcement of by-laws and the actual delivery of sanitation services.

He stressed that with sanitation now incorporated into the performance assessment of MMDCEs, the media's responsibility extends beyond raising awareness to ensuring accountability.

According to him, the coalition will monitor whether allocated budgets are utilised effectively, sanitation by-laws are enforced, and local authorities fulfil their responsibilities.

He appealed to both state and non-state institutions, development partners, media organisations, traditional and religious leaders, environmental service providers and the general public to support the initiative with funding and logistical assistance to ensure its success.

World Vision Ghana's WASH Technical Specialist, Mr. Yaw Attah Arhin, said the media-led accountability campaign is intended to ensure that government commitments on sanitation translate into measurable improvements, particularly for vulnerable communities.

He explained that the initiative seeks to achieve three immediate outcomes, including increasing public awareness that sanitation is now a measurable performance indicator for MMDCEs rather than a discretionary responsibility, while strengthening accountability for sanitation service delivery across the country.