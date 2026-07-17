Gloria Fenu-Kofitse calls for unity after Ho West NPP Executive Elections

Hon. Gloria Fenu-Kofitse (Mrs.), who contested for the position of First Vice Chairperson of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ho West Constituency, has expressed gratitude to delegates and supporters following the constituency's executive elections and called for unity as the party prepares for future electoral contests.

In a statement issued after the polls held on Saturday, July 11, 2026, Hon. Fenu-Kofitse said although it had been her sincere desire to serve as the constituency's First Vice Chairperson, she fully respects the decision of the delegates.

"In a democratic party, the voice of the delegates is the voice of the party, and I honour that choice wholeheartedly," she stated.

She thanked every delegate, supporter, friend and well-wisher who stood by her throughout the campaign, describing their confidence, prayers and encouragement as a great source of strength.

"Your confidence in me has been a great source of strength, and I will remain forever grateful," she said.

Hon. Fenu-Kofitse also expressed appreciation to those who champion greater female representation in political leadership. She noted that although she was unsuccessful this time, the outcome should encourage more women to continue offering themselves for leadership positions with commitment, competence and integrity.

"Every journey has its season. This outcome is not the end of the journey; it is another step towards greater opportunities ahead," she added.

She congratulated all newly elected constituency executives, with special congratulations to the newly elected First Vice Chairman, Hon. Samuel Debrah, who secured 701 votes against her 406. She wished him wisdom, unity and success in serving the party and the constituency.

Hon. Fenu-Kofitse stressed that the election was ultimately a victory for the NPP, saying the delegates had exercised their democratic right by electing leaders they believe are best positioned to advance the party's interests.

"The true winner today is the NPP. That decision deserves our respect and our collective support," she said.

She urged party members to move beyond the contest and work together in the interest of the party, stressing that the NPP's shared vision is more important than individual ambitions. She called on members to strengthen unity within the constituency and work collectively towards achieving future electoral success.

Hon. Gloria Fenu-Kofitse has served the NPP in various capacities, including as Polling Station Youth Organiser and Electoral Area Coordinator in the Ho West Constituency.

She is also a former National Women Organiser of the Ghana Association of Assembly Members and served two terms as an Assembly Member for the Ho West District Assembly, where she chaired the Tourism Committee.