Dennis Kwakwa Files Same‑Day Nomination, Rallies Ashanti Grassroots for 2028 Push

Dennis Kwakwa, a leading contender for the Ashanti Regional Organizer position of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has picked up and filed his nomination forms on the very same day. The move, he said, demonstrates his administrative preparedness for the position he is contesting.

Accompanied by a large number of party executives and supporters to Dr. Bawumia’s Ashanti Regional NPP office in Kumasi, where vetting is taking place, Mr. Kwakwa described the action as a practical demonstration of the organizational skills he intends to bring to the office.

Addressing the media after submitting his completed forms, the former Regional Youth Organizer and Communications Director explained that his decision to pick and file on the same day was a deliberate, well‑planned move.

“Because I want to organize, I must be well‑organized myself. Everything I needed to make my nomination count was put in place before the opening of nominations. The most important thing is that those who proposed and seconded me have absolute confidence in my ability, so we had no reason to delay. To be the organizer, you must prepare the field before any other officer can execute their mandate,” he said.

Quoting Ghana’s first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Kwakwa emphasized that the success of the NPP’s broader campaign for the 2028 general elections relies entirely on robust organizational machinery.

“Dr. Kwame Nkrumah said organization decides everything. All other sectors of the party will be working, but unless I organize effectively, their work will not bear fruit. That is why we organized ourselves so well for today,” he remarked.

Drawing on his extensive experience in the party’s administration, Mr. Kwakwa noted that he is intimately familiar with the requirements of the nomination forms because he has spent years organizing polling station, electoral area, and constituency elections. He added that completing the forms took less than ten minutes because his team was fully prepared.

The aspirant pointed to the diverse group of party stakeholders who accompanied him — including constituency chairmen, vice chairmen, secretaries, and organizers — as a testament to the strong support his campaign enjoys.

“People who have worked with me over the years have confidence in me. They believe I am the best person to execute this mandate, and I promise not to disappoint them. With humility, hard work, and dedication, I am going to lead the regional organizational wing to become the most vibrant of all time,” he pledged.

He further disclosed that the regional organizer must serve as a unifying leader for four critical party wings: the Organizer’s wing, the Youth Organizer’s wing, the Nasara wing, and the Women’s wing. Having worked with all these structures at different stages of his political career, Kwakwa stated he has gathered the necessary expertise and trust to lead them effectively.

When asked about his confidence in winning the upcoming regional contest, Mr. Kwakwa maintained that the power ultimately lies with the delegates, to whom he has humbly sold his vision.

“I cannot be boastful to say I will win. It is my duty to plead with the delegates. They know who to select. I am simply presenting my case, sharing the experience and expertise I have gathered over the years, and outlining what I have in mind to help the party’s 2028 agenda. I will make my appeal diligently and respectfully, and I believe they will give me the mandate to serve,” he said.