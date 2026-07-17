Emfresh: My 20‑Year Grassroots Power Is Exactly What Ashanti Needs

An aspiring Ashanti Regional Women’s Organizer for the opposition NPP, Ophelia Samaaba Prempeh‑Kessie, popularly known as “Emfresh,” has outlined a robust plan to revitalize and mobilize the female wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region, promising to leverage her unmatched grassroots experience to secure a decisive victory for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the 2028 general elections.

She made her capabilities and plans clear after successfully submitting her nomination forms for the Ashanti Regional Women’s Organizer position at the party’s regional headquarters in Kumasi.

She emphasized that her extensive journey through the party’s rank and file makes her uniquely competent to lead the regional women’s front. Having served the Subin Constituency at almost every organizational level — including youth organizer, constituency secretary, electoral area coordinator, deputy women’s organizer, and most recently, constituency communications officer — she possesses a deep, first‑hand understanding of the challenges facing local party workers.

“I am someone who has been through the rank and file of this party,” she stated.

“Being a grassroots person, I understand and know exactly what is happening on the ground. This extensive experience and competence are what make me the best candidate to lead and execute a winning strategy for the women’s wing in the Ashanti Region.”

Detailing her campaign plans, Emfresh revealed that her primary strategy relies on her unique ability to bridge the generational gap between older party stalwarts and the younger female voting population.

Describing herself as a ‘girls‑woman,’ she explained that she possesses the perfect balance to relate to both groups — which she believes is key to maximizing the party’s vote margins in its Ashanti Region stronghold.

“The youth are the most populated group in this country, and a significant portion of them are young women. Because of how I relate to people, I call myself a ‘girls‑woman.’ When the youth are moving, I am with them; when the elderly are moving, I am right there with them. An organizer who can move comfortably between both worlds can easily bring everyone on board for a highly effective campaign in 2028.”

Expressing strong optimism about her prospects in the upcoming regional elections, she noted that her two decades of active service have earned her widespread recognition and trust across all 47 constituencies in the Ashanti Region.

“Our feedback on the ground has been extremely positive. This campaign isn’t something I just started today. I have been in the NPP system for over 20 years. Across the Ashanti Region, even if delegates have not met me face‑to‑face, they know my name and the quality of work I do. This gives me a clear advantage over my competitors.”

She concluded by promising to run an inclusive, active, and welfare‑driven regional women’s wing that will leave no stone unturned in ensuring the NPP dominates the regional polls in 2028.