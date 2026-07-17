Apostle Nimako Blames Ghana’s Woes on Economic Mismanagement and Indiscipline

Apostle Nimako

The Founder and Leader of the Rock Universal Ministry at Kumasi Meduma in the Ashanti Region, Apostle Benson Nimako, has issued a stern call for national introspection, linking the country’s recurring challenges to a toxic combination of economic mismanagement and a pervasive culture of indiscipline.

In an exclusive interview regarding the recent devastating floods that claimed lives and destroyed properties across the country, Apostle Nimako lamented that Ghana has fallen into a cycle of avoidable disasters often fueled by administrative negligence and a lack of civic responsibility among citizens.

The “Ostrich” Mentality

Apostle Nimako criticized the government’s reactive approach to disaster management.

He noted that officialdom often adopts an “ostrich” mentality — burying their heads in the sand only to emerge when crisis hits.

“There are basic proactive measures that could be taken to avoid these disasters,” he stated.

Instead, authorities wait until the nation suffers and the national coffers are drained before responding — yet we wonder why the country struggles to fund its development projects.

He questioned how long the state intends to continue this pattern of firefighting rather than implementing sustainable long‑term infrastructure planning.

The Dual Roots of Failure

According to the clergyman, the crisis is not solely the fault of the state.

He identified a deep‑seated culture of indiscipline among Ghanaians as an equal contributor to the nation’s stagnation.

Apostle Nimako highlighted several societal ills, including:

Widespread Disregard for Laws: The misinterpretation of democracy and freedom of speech as a license to disregard state regulations.

Moral Decay: A noticeable decline in respect for the elderly and traditional social values.

The Get‑Rich‑Quick Syndrome: A growing wave of greed that prioritizes personal wealth over national interest.

The Apostle noted that it is ironic that when these acts of indiscipline manifest as national disasters, the same people who break the laws are the first to blame the devil or spiritual forces for the country’s underdevelopment.

Tackling the Flood Crisis

Addressing the recurring flood disaster, Apostle Nimako pointed out that the destruction could have been significantly minimized with proper environmental management.

He specifically called out the public’s role in the crisis, noting that citizens continue to litter the streets and dump garbage into drainage channels with impunity.

“When people blatantly violate sanitation laws and block the natural pathways of rainwater, what do we expect the floods to do?” he asked.

The Path Forward: A Call for Enforcement

To curb the rising trend of lawlessness, Apostle Nimako proposed the reintroduction of the Sanitation Police concept.

He believes that for Ghana to move forward, there must be a specialized body with a clear mandate to apprehend and prosecute sanitation offenders.

“Without strict management and rigorous enforcement of our laws, the country stands the risk of collapse,” he insisted.

“We cannot allow everyone to do what they please and expect a prosperous nation.”

Apostle Nimako’s message serves as a sober reminder that national development is a collective responsibility.

He urged both the government to move beyond reactionary politics and the citizenry to embrace a culture of discipline, warning that without a shift in attitudes, the cycle of disaster and economic hardship will remain unbreakable — disturbing the country’s progress.