ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Asanko Gold Ghana trains Okada riders in 10 communities on road safety

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
Regional News Asanko Gold Ghana trains Okada riders in 10 communities on road safety
FRI, 17 JUL 2026

Asanko Gold Ghana Limited has organized a road safety workshop for Okada riders in over 10 communities within its host districts.

Dubbed "Ride Safe Campaign", the workshop was held in collaboration with the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, Traditional Authorities, and other partner agencies.

717202610832-0e72xlkwwr-2fa5cf80-31bd-4a1d-b4a6-6b0f0ab95555-1024x576

Held at Mansokran on Thursday, July 17, the event brought together hundreds of Okada riders from Adubia, Nyankomase, Kumpese, Akwasiso, Konyinase, Nkran, Dadease, Kwankyeabo, Takorase, Datano and other adjoining areas.

717202610832-qvmxpcb543-7c382867-cf01-4e8d-86c7-6c5ae0939e43-1024x576

A combined team of safety experts from Asanko Gold Ghana and the MTTD used the platform to educate the riders on traffic rules, defensive riding, and accident prevention.

717202610832-1i830o4bau-ae7f8b57-bd89-44ed-a836-cc934341be66-1024x576

The General Manager of Asanko Gold Ghana Limited, Mr. Justice Fenteng, said the event forms part of the company’s commitment to giving back to host communities.

717202610833-0g830m4yxt-61c9b109-9e66-4ae6-ad5f-19e1131d3060-1024x576

"At Asanko, safety is not a priority but a way of life. So it is important to ensure safety not only at our sites but also on our roads," he stated.

"Our decision to train Okada riders is to ensure that motorists understand road safety and play by the rules to reduce motor accidents," he added.

Mr. Fenteng noted that while the mining firm has been undertaking major corporate social responsibility projects in infrastructure and human capital development, road safety remains a pivotal area for the company.

He pledged Asanko’s continued commitment to ensuring that part of the proceeds from mining operations benefit local people.

For his part, the District Chief Executive for Amansie South, Benjamin Marfo, commended Asanko Gold Ghana for the initiative.

He expressed concern over the rising cases of motor accidents in the area and described the workshop as a timely intervention to curb the menace.

"I urge all riders to prioritize safety and obey traffic regulations to help reduce accidents in our district," he said.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

10 minutes ago

Creating new tribunal system to compete with existing courts will create chaos in justice delivery — Afenyo-Markin warns Creating new tribunal system to compete with existing courts will create chaos i...

10 minutes ago

Tribunal system another new bureaucracy; digilize existing courts — Afenyo-Markin to govt Tribunal system another new bureaucracy; digilize existing courts — Afenyo-Marki...

30 minutes ago

Secretary-General of TUC, Joshua Ansah TUC rejects return of public tribunals, urges government to withdraw Bill

31 minutes ago

Residents forced to repair their own road while being asked to pay Ga East Municipal Assembly GH10,000 for machinery Residents forced to repair their own road while being asked to pay Ga East Munic...

31 minutes ago

Change Government Statistician title to Statistician General — Prof. Nsowah-Nuamah Change 'Government Statistician' title to 'Statistician General' — Prof. Nsowah-...

31 minutes ago

Police explain circumstances behind TikToker Camila Alhassans one-year sentence Police explain circumstances behind TikToker Camila Alhassan's one-year sentence

2 hours ago

Food safety crackdown: FDA closes several eateries on Osu Oxford Street without hygiene permit Food safety crackdown: FDA closes several eateries on Osu Oxford Street without ...

2 hours ago

NACOC intercepts GH¢100m tramadol shipment at Accra International Airport, arrests three NACOC intercepts GH¢100m tramadol shipment at Accra International Airport, arres...

2 hours ago

TikToker jailed over false claims about Mahama to face fresh High Court charge — Police TikToker jailed over false claims about Mahama to face fresh High Court charge —...

2 hours ago

Weija Childrens Hospital to open soon after EOCO brokers handover agreement Weija Children's Hospital to open soon after EOCO brokers handover agreement

Just in....
body-container-line