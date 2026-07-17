Asanko Gold Ghana trains Okada riders in 10 communities on road safety

Asanko Gold Ghana Limited has organized a road safety workshop for Okada riders in over 10 communities within its host districts.

Dubbed "Ride Safe Campaign", the workshop was held in collaboration with the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, Traditional Authorities, and other partner agencies.

Held at Mansokran on Thursday, July 17, the event brought together hundreds of Okada riders from Adubia, Nyankomase, Kumpese, Akwasiso, Konyinase, Nkran, Dadease, Kwankyeabo, Takorase, Datano and other adjoining areas.

A combined team of safety experts from Asanko Gold Ghana and the MTTD used the platform to educate the riders on traffic rules, defensive riding, and accident prevention.

The General Manager of Asanko Gold Ghana Limited, Mr. Justice Fenteng, said the event forms part of the company’s commitment to giving back to host communities.

"At Asanko, safety is not a priority but a way of life. So it is important to ensure safety not only at our sites but also on our roads," he stated.

"Our decision to train Okada riders is to ensure that motorists understand road safety and play by the rules to reduce motor accidents," he added.

Mr. Fenteng noted that while the mining firm has been undertaking major corporate social responsibility projects in infrastructure and human capital development, road safety remains a pivotal area for the company.

He pledged Asanko’s continued commitment to ensuring that part of the proceeds from mining operations benefit local people.

For his part, the District Chief Executive for Amansie South, Benjamin Marfo, commended Asanko Gold Ghana for the initiative.

He expressed concern over the rising cases of motor accidents in the area and described the workshop as a timely intervention to curb the menace.

"I urge all riders to prioritize safety and obey traffic regulations to help reduce accidents in our district," he said.