NDC Central Regional Chairman apologises over Obaatanpa Radio attack

Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Richard Asiedu, has apologised to Obaatanpa Radio, the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) and the wider media fraternity following an incident at the Kasoa-based radio station.

The apology comes after the GJA issued a seven-day ultimatum over allegations that Mr Asiedu and two others attacked the station on June 25, 2026.

Addressing journalists after a meeting with the leadership of the GJA, Mr Asiedu acknowledged his actions, admitting that he had erred and emphasising that no one, including himself, was above the laws of Ghana.

He explained that although his intention had been to promote the interests of his party, he recognised that mistakes were made and expressed regret over the incident.

"In promoting the party's interest, I made some mistakes, stepped on toes but I am not above the law to bulldoze my way through and say I have done it and so what. My mission for going to Obaatanpa Radio was never to disrupt their programme."

He offered an unreserved apology to Obaatanpa Radio and extended it to media practitioners across the country, while urging journalists to uphold responsible journalism in the discharge of their duties.

Mr Asiedu also announced that he had withdrawn a GH¢10 million defamation lawsuit he filed against the station. He noted that police investigations into the matter were still ongoing and pledged his full cooperation with law enforcement authorities.

Reaffirming the NDC's commitment to press freedom, he said he remained an advocate for media independence and stressed that grievances should always be addressed through lawful and established channels.

The meeting was attended by the Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng, who praised Mr Asiedu for accepting responsibility and apologising.

According to the lawmaker, apologising publicly requires courage, adding that the NDC chairman had exceeded the demands made by the GJA and demonstrated the humility needed to maintain a constructive relationship with the media.

GJA President Albert Kwabena Dwumfour also commended Mr Asiedu for taking responsibility for his conduct, describing accountability as a key quality of effective leadership.

He said true leaders do not shy away from their actions or attempt to justify wrongdoing, but rather accept responsibility and take the necessary steps to correct their mistakes.

The Ghana Journalists Association subsequently accepted the apology and reiterated its call for responsible journalism while urging all parties to resolve disputes through lawful and peaceful means.