Manasseh calls out Ayariga’s ‘hypocrisy’ over BoG Governor’s secret appearance at Parliament

Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has called out Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga for what he describes as a double standard in defending Parliament’s decision to exclude the media from the Bank of Ghana Governor’s appearance.

While the Minority and media groups say the closed-door session erodes accountability, Ayariga insists not everything should be public.

Manasseh disagrees and in an open letter, he described Ayariga’s press conference defense as “laboured and unconvincing”.

“In the Akufo-Addo administration, you were at the forefront of demanding accountability from the Bank of Ghana Governor, writing RTI requests and publishing your findings. You even threatened to drag them to the OSP for investigation because they failed to give you some of the information.”

“What has changed?, Manasseh asked.

He further criticised the Majority for blocking a probe into the GoldBod deal, asking: “Is this the new creed of a party founded on probity, transparency and accountability?”

“The opacity creates the impression that there’s something to hide. It is not good for our democracy. It heightens suspicion when, in some of these cases, there might be nothing beyond the nuisance value.”

Manasseh also cautioned that the Minority’s “quest for bragging rights should not push you to set precedents that will hurt governance in the future.”