Majority alleges NPP govt misused ¢600million earmarked to boost cocoa production

The Majority Caucus in Parliament has alleged that more than GH¢600 million allocated to boost cocoa production under the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration was misused, depriving the sector of critical investment needed to improve productivity.

According to the caucus, the funds were earmarked for interventions designed to support cocoa farmers and increase yields through the provision of fertilisers, improved seedlings, pesticides and other essential extension services.

The Majority contends that the resources were either diverted or not used for their intended purpose, a situation it says contributed to the steady decline in cocoa output recorded in recent years.

Addressing the issue, members of the caucus argued that the alleged mismanagement weakened efforts to maintain Ghana's status as one of the world's leading cocoa-producing nations while also affecting the incomes and livelihoods of thousands of cocoa farmers.

They called for a thorough and transparent investigation into the handling of the funds, urging the appropriate state institutions to determine how the money was utilised and ensure accountability if any financial impropriety is uncovered.

The allegations come at a time when Ghana's cocoa industry is grappling with several challenges, including illegal mining, climate change, cocoa smuggling and the spread of crop diseases, all of which continue to put pressure on production.

The New Patriotic Party has not yet issued an official response to the Majority's claims regarding the alleged misuse of the GH¢600 million allocated to support cocoa production.