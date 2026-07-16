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Body of Ghanaian killed in South Africa repatriated as government demands justice

  Thu, 16 Jul 2026
Social News Body of Ghanaian killed in South Africa repatriated as government demands justice
THU, 16 JUL 2026

The mortal remains of Bashiru Isak, the Ghanaian national who was killed in South Africa during a recent wave of xenophobic violence, have been returned to Ghana, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the ministry said Mr. Isak's body arrived at the Accra International Airport at 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, following arrangements made by the Government of Ghana through its High Commission in Pretoria and with the consent of the deceased's family.

Senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and members of Mr. Isak's family received the body at the airport before it was conveyed to the 37 Military Hospital.

The ministry identified the deceased as Bashiru Isak, describing him as a law-abiding citizen and a devoted father of three who was fatally shot multiple times in Khayelitsha, a suburb of Cape Town.

It noted that the confirmation of his identity contradicts what it described as false claims initially made by some South African officials regarding the victim.

According to the ministry, the Government of Ghana and the deceased's family have agreed to conduct an independent autopsy after efforts by Ghana's High Commission in Pretoria and the family to obtain an official autopsy report from the South African authorities proved unsuccessful.

Reiterating its position on the matter, the ministry called for swift justice, urging South African authorities to expedite investigations into the killing.

"The Government of Ghana renews its demand for justice. We expect expedited investigations, arrests and prosecution. There must be no room for silence or cover-ups in the gruesome killing of Mr. Isak," the statement said.

The ministry indicated that Mr. Isak will be buried in accordance with Islamic traditions after the independent autopsy has been completed.

It further assured the family that the government would continue to pursue all appropriate diplomatic and legal channels to ensure justice is served, while extending its condolences to the deceased's parents, wife, children and loved ones.

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