Ghana’s national research fund: A new dawn for research, innovation and national development, what’s next?

Ghana has taken a significant step towards transforming its research and innovation landscape with the official launch of the Ghana National Research Fund (GNRF). For decades, Ghanaian researchers have largely depended on foreign donors, international development agencies, and external research councils to finance scientific inquiry and innovation. While these partnerships have produced important scholarly contributions, they have also meant that much of the country’s research agenda has often been influenced by external priorities rather than Ghana’s own developmental needs.

The establishment of the GNRF, therefore, represents more than the creation of another government institution. It signals a strategic commitment to building a knowledge-driven economy in which research, innovation, and technology become central pillars of national development. The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has been pushing for this for a while now. This is good for us. Importantly, the President’s directive to release GH¢100 million to the Fund gives practical meaning to this commitment. It demonstrates that the government is not merely speaking about research but is beginning to back that vision with concrete financial support. What we need is to allow the flow of 0.5% of GDP into the coffers of GNRF annually as the base source, whilst other funding streams are developed. We trust the Minister of Education to, as usual, push hard for this.

Equally encouraging is the President’s assurance of continued government support for the Fund, as well as guaranteeing support for universities in relation to upcoming World Bank African Centres of Excellence (ACE) programmes. These programmes have the potential to strengthen the establishment of research centres in Ghanaian universities, improve institutional capacity, promote postgraduate training and position the country as a stronger player in Africa’s knowledge economy.

The President’s assurance to the UTAG on the continued payment of the Book and Research Allowance (BRA) is also significant. For academics, the BRA has long served as an important support mechanism for scholarly work, publication, conference participation and knowledge production. Its continued payment, together with the GNRF, creates a stronger foundation for improving research productivity in Ghana’s universities.

However, the launch itself should not be mistaken for success. It is only the beginning of what must become a long-term national investment in scientific excellence, innovation and evidence-based policymaking.

The obvious question now is: what comes next?

Beyond Funding Research

A successful national research fund is not simply an agency that distributes grants. Around the world, the most impactful research funding organisations have become architects of national innovation ecosystems. They identify priority areas, nurture emerging researchers, promote collaboration, build infrastructure, encourage commercialisation, and ensure that scientific discoveries improve citizens' lives.

South Africa’s National Research Foundation offers an important example. Through sustained investment over many years, it has strengthened universities, developed research infrastructure, supported postgraduate education and positioned South Africa as one of Africa’s leading producers of scientific research. Ghana could chart a similar path while developing a model that reflects its own priorities and development aspirations.

A responsibility academia cannot fail

One of the most significant features of Ghana’s National Research Fund is the frontline responsibility given to senior academics from the country’s universities. From the Board to management and operational structures, the Fund's architecture places academics at the centre of its leadership and implementation.

This is both an honour and a responsibility. For years, academia has called for greater investment in research, stronger institutional autonomy, improved support for knowledge production and a more serious national commitment to innovation. Now that the opportunity has been provided, the academic community must rise to the occasion.

We in academia cannot fail with this responsibility. The credibility of the Fund will depend not only on the government’s financial commitment but also on the integrity, professionalism, transparency and vision with which academics manage and support it. The Fund must be protected from partisanship, favouritism, institutional rivalry and narrow disciplinary interests. It must become a national asset that serves Ghana, not a privilege reserved for a few.

Defining Ghana’s research priorities

One of the Fund's first responsibilities should be to develop a comprehensive national research and innovation agenda. Funding should not be fragmented or driven by isolated interests. Instead, investments should be directed towards areas capable of transforming Ghana’s economy and society.

Priority areas should include agriculture and food security, artificial intelligence, digital transformation, renewable energy, climate resilience, public health, biotechnology, education, manufacturing, water resources, natural resource governance and the creative economy. Research in these sectors has the potential to generate solutions to some of Ghana’s most pressing development challenges while contributing to economic growth.

Equally important is ensuring that the research agenda aligns with national development strategies, the Sustainable Development Goals and the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

A fund with a distinct Ghanaian identity

Ghana should not simply copy the research funding models of other countries. The GNRF must develop a distinct identity shaped by Ghana’s development realities. It should become a mission-oriented development research fund that supports not only academic excellence but also national transformation.

This means funding research that directly responds to community needs, supports public policy, strengthens local industries, improves livelihoods and creates practical solutions to Ghana’s development challenges. The Fund should help answer real national questions: how to improve food security, how to use artificial intelligence responsibly, how to reduce post-harvest losses, how to address galamsey-related environmental damage, how to strengthen health systems, how to improve learning outcomes and how to build climate-resilient communities.

In this sense, GNRF should be judged not only by the number of papers it produces but by the number of lives it improves.

Investing in the next generation of researchers

Perhaps the greatest asset of any research system is its people. Ghana possesses many talented young academics whose potential remains constrained by limited funding opportunities.

The Fund should therefore establish dedicated schemes for doctoral scholarships, postdoctoral fellowships, early-career research grants and international research mobility. Competitive mentoring programmes, grant-writing workshops and leadership development initiatives would also strengthen the country’s future research capacity. Building human capital today is the surest guarantee of scientific excellence tomorrow.

Building World-Class research infrastructure

Outstanding research cannot flourish without modern infrastructure. Laboratories, digital libraries, high-performance computing facilities, innovation hubs, biotechnology centres and advanced communication laboratories remain inadequate in many Ghanaian universities.

The GNRF should support institutions in acquiring modern research equipment while promoting shared facilities that serve multiple universities and research institutes. Such investments would improve research quality, increase international competitiveness and attract global collaborations. The upcoming World Bank African Centres of Excellence (ACE) programmes provide a timely opportunity in this regard. If properly aligned with the GNRF, these programmes can help establish additional specialised research centres in our Ghanaian universities (in addition to: WACWISA in my backyard, UDS; WACCI, WAGMC and WACCBIP, all of UG-Legon, RCESS of UENR; ACECoR of UCC; RWESCK, TRECK and

KEEP of KNUST), deepen postgraduate training and support high-quality, problem-solving research.

Connecting Universities with Industry and International Partnerships

Research becomes truly valuable when it generates practical solutions. Ghana has long struggled to bridge the gap between universities and industry, resulting in many valuable discoveries remaining within academic journals. The GNRF should therefore encourage collaborative projects involving universities, private industry, government agencies and civil society organisations. Funding calls could require industrial partners where appropriate, ensuring that research outcomes translate into new technologies, improved services, policy reforms and economic opportunities.

This approach would help transform universities from centres of knowledge production into engines of national innovation.

Research has become increasingly global. Ghana should leverage the GNRF to establish partnerships with leading international funding agencies, universities, and research institutions, including GETFUND and other Funds (GHF; SIF; GSF; GIFEC; NHIF; GIIF; GMTF; GSDF; VCTF etc) to support national research that will shape policies within their respective agencies and scopes. The fund Administrator and the Chair of the governing board enumerated some of the partners.

Co-funded projects, joint doctoral programmes, international research networks and collaborative innovation platforms would significantly increase Ghana’s research visibility while attracting additional investment into the country’s scientific ecosystem.

From publications to products

Academic publications remain important indicators of scholarly excellence, but they should not be the destination of publicly funded research.

The GNRF Fund should actively support patent development, product design, technology transfer, business incubation and university spin-off companies. Researchers should be encouraged to transform scientific discoveries into marketable products and services that create employment and generate national wealth. Innovation succeeds when ideas move beyond laboratories into communities, industries and markets.

Promoting multidisciplinary research

Many of today’s development challenges cannot be solved by a single discipline. Climate change, food insecurity, digital inclusion, public health emergencies and urbanisation require expertise from agriculture, engineering, economics, communication, public health, environmental science, sociology and computer science.

The Fund should prioritise multidisciplinary projects that bring together diverse expertise to generate comprehensive and sustainable solutions.

Measuring impact beyond publications

The success of the GNRF should not be measured solely by the number of research projects funded or journal articles published. Its true impact should be evaluated through tangible outcomes such as improved public policies, new technologies, commercial products, patents, strengthened industries, enhanced public services, job creation and measurable improvements in citizens’ quality of life. Happily, the president mentioned the UCC team’s discovery of a pro-environmental agrochemical for validation and upscaling, as well as the ‘C-Real’, a nutrient-rich instant breakfast innovation by UDS in partnership with UK-Ghana Agri-KTP. Research should become a catalyst for national transformation rather than an end.

Ensuring transparency and accountability

Public confidence in the Fund will depend heavily on transparent governance. Grant competitions must be competitive, merit-based and free from political influence. Independent peer review, regular performance evaluations and public disclosure of funded projects will be essential to maintaining credibility.

A publicly accessible national research database documenting funded projects, publications, patents, communication and knowledge management, and innovation outcomes would further strengthen accountability while encouraging collaboration among researchers.

A strategic opportunity for Ghana’s universities

The establishment of the GNRF presents a remarkable opportunity for Ghana’s universities (17 public traditional universities, 10 Technical Universities, CSIR, the Training Colleges (Education, Health and Agriculture), and the Security Training Institutions. Research on digital transformation, health communication, climate resilience, agricultural innovation, artificial intelligence, governance, and rural development offers enormous opportunities to generate evidence to inform national policy while directly improving livelihoods across northern Ghana.

A national investment in the future

History shows that nations achieving sustained economic transformation are those that consistently invest in knowledge, innovation and scientific discovery. The world’s leading economies did not become prosperous by chance; they invested deliberately in research institutions, higher education and technological innovation over many decades.

The President’s directive to release GH¢100 million to the Fund is therefore not merely a financial allocation. It is a statement of national intent. It signals that Ghana is beginning to recognise research as a strategic investment rather than a peripheral academic activity. GNRF

offers Ghana the opportunity to follow a new path. If supported by sustained financing, transparent governance, strong political commitment and rigorous scientific standards, it could become one of the most transformative public investments of this generation.

The launch of the Fund should therefore be viewed not as the culmination of a policy initiative but as the starting point of a national movement towards a knowledge economy. The responsibility now lies with government, universities, industry, researchers and society at large to ensure that this bold vision translates into measurable impact.

The future of Ghana will increasingly depend not only on the resources beneath its soil, but also on the knowledge generated within its universities, laboratories and innovation centres. The National Research Fund provides the foundation. The task ahead is to build upon it with ambition, integrity and unwavering commitment.

For academia, this is a defining moment and an opportunity. Senior academics have been entrusted with leadership. Universities have been given renewed hope. The challenge now is to prove that Ghanaian scholarship can rise beyond publications and promotions to become a true engine of inclusive national transformation.

The writer is with the Faculty of Communication and Media Studies of the University for Development Studies, Tamale, [email protected] or 0544057036