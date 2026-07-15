BEYOND IMF METRICS: Why the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review Must Prioritize Citizens' Relief Over Austerity

Executive Summary

Ghana’s upcoming 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review presents a critical choice: maintain rigid fiscal austerity or deliver immediate economic relief to a severely strained population. While macroeconomic indicators show paper stability, the daily reality for Ghanaians is defined by an annual headline inflation rate of 5.3%, a producer price inflation of 5.8%, and a cedi that has depreciated 9.91% over the past year to trade at GH¢11.52 per US Dollar [GSS, BoG]. Grounded in Ibn Khaldun’s economic principles, this article argues that excessive taxation is yielding diminishing returns and stifling growth. To prevent structural stagnation, the Ministry of Finance must strategically lower fuel and digital levies, curb non-essential state spending, and aggressively redirect capital into agriculture, health, and education.

The Khaldunian Principle: Why Excessive Taxation Collapses State Revenues

In mapping out an effective recovery strategy, the Ministry of Finance must heed the foundational tenets of economic sociology outlined by the legendary scholar Ibn Khaldun in his seminal work, The Muqaddimah. Ibn Khaldun famously observed that at the beginning of a dynasty, taxation yields large revenues from small assessments, whereas at the end of a dynasty, taxation yields small revenues from large assessments.

When a state imposes heavy fiscal burdens and complex levies on its citizens, it actively discourages business enterprise, dampens entrepreneurial incentives, and shrinks the aggregate tax base. True fiscal sustainability does not emerge from aggressively squeezing an exhausted population; rather, it is born from nurturing social cohesion, maintaining institutional justice, and safeguarding public welfare. To prevent economic stagnation, the mid-year review must pivot away from punitive taxation and focus heavily on reviving production across vital social and economic sectors.

Redefining Core Priorities: Agriculture, Health, and Education

To construct an inclusive recovery that mirrors the Khaldunian ideal of state responsibility, the mid-year budget must aggressively channel resources into the essential sectors that dictate human survival and long-term societal growth:

Revitalizing Smallholder Agriculture Subsidize local fertilizer and agricultural machinery to buffer farmers against volatile global oil and supply chain shocks. Establish fixed, guaranteed minimum prices for domestic staples like maize, rice, and poultry to secure farming livelihoods. Allocate targeted credit lines to expand post-harvest storage facilities, minimizing food spoilage and lowering food market volatility.

Sustaining Health Infrastructure and Local Production Clear outstanding government debts owed to national health insurance service providers to prevent a breakdown of basic clinical care. Waive import duties on specialized medical equipment and essential active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) imported for local medicine compounding. Upgrade regional public clinics to ensure equitable healthcare access, mitigating the financial burdens borne by low-income families.

Reforming Education and Skills Acquisition Restructure budget allocations to eliminate chronic funding delays plaguing public schools and universal feeding programs. Inject immediate capital into technical and vocational education training (TVET) infrastructure to equip youths with practical self-employment skills. Create corporate tax incentives for private firms that actively sponsor certified apprenticeship and graduate internship programs.



Macroeconomic Reality Check: Inflation and Exchange Rate Pressures

The urgent need for this structural pivot is underscored by the latest national economic indicators. According to the Ghana Statistical Service, Ghana's annual headline inflation rate climbed back to 5.3%, driven by persistent price hikes in transport, housing, and educational services. At the same time, producer price pressures jumped significantly to 5.8%, signaling a sharp return of severe cost pressures at the industrial and manufacturing level.

This internal price volatility is worsened by ongoing exchange rate vulnerabilities. On the interbank market, the Bank of Ghana quoted the local currency at a mid-rate of GH¢11.52 per US Dollar, demonstrating steady depreciation from previous months. Over the last 12 months, the Ghana Cedi has weakened by roughly 9.91% against the dollar, directly driving up the cost of imported inputs, utilities, and retail goods.

Counter-Arguments and Policy Trade-offs: The Orthodox View

An objective analysis requires acknowledging the rigid structural constraints faced by the Ministry of Finance. Proponents of strict fiscal orthodoxy argue that the recommendations outlined above present severe implementation risks:

The IMF Fiscal Consolidation Dilemma Critics argue that cutting taxes like the E-Levy or Emissions Levy will create immediate revenue shortfalls. Under Ghana's current IMF Extended Credit Facility (ECF), the state must meet strict primary balance surplus targets. Unilateral tax rollbacks without equivalent revenue alternatives could jeopardize upcoming loan disbursements and damage hard-won international investor confidence.

The Inflationary Risks of Targeted Subsidies Standard monetary policy dictates that injecting liquidity through agricultural subsidies or specialized SME credit funds risks overstimulating demand. Opponents suggest that printing money or running wider fiscal deficits to fund these initiatives will worsen cedi depreciation. This could trigger a secondary wave of imported inflation, neutralizing the initial relief intended for ordinary citizens.

The Reality of Revenue-Led Growth Technocrats argue that Ghana's historically low tax-to-GDP ratio demands revenue expansion, not contraction. From this perspective, the current tax burdens are painful but necessary structural corrections required to break the historical cycle of sovereign debt defaults.



Strategic Recommendations for Fiscal Realignment

To balance these valid institutional constraints with the undeniable survival needs of the populace, the Ministry of Finance must implement the following targeted adjustments:

Implement Strategic Tax Rationalization Abolish the Emissions Levy and E-Levy to stimulate consumer spending and boost digital financial transactions. Restructure the VAT flat rate system into a predictable single-tier mechanism to alleviate cash flow stress on small retailers. Offer business tax rebates to manufacturing companies utilizing a minimum of 70% locally sourced raw materials.

Enforce Strict Currency and Expenditure Controls Launch transparent regulatory operations against speculative currency trading and illicit parallel forex activities. Apply a rigid, verifiable cap on non-essential public administrative spending, international travel, and state ceremonies to offset tax cuts. Freeze budget allocations for capital-intensive, non-urgent infrastructure projects that offer no short-term economic returns.



The upcoming mid-year budget presentation is a defining moment for the government to demonstrate that its macroeconomic gains can translate into microeconomic relief for the Ghanaian people. Numerical growth metrics mean very little if the ordinary citizen cannot afford basic meals, healthcare, or utilities. The Finance Minister must rise above defensive political rhetoric and present a courageous, human-centered fiscal roadmap. By adopting these pragmatic recommendations, the government can restore public confidence, ease the grueling cost of living, and guarantee that Ghana's economic recovery path is both inclusive and sustainable. The aspirations of millions of Ghanaians rest on this review—it must not fail them.

✍️ Retired Senior Citizen

For and on behalf of all Senior Citizens of the Republic of Ghana 🇬🇭

Teshie-Nungua

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